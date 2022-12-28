Read full article on original website
Laura Ridley
2d ago
No getting rid of about half-em.. would help. Then maybe people toilets wouldn't be backing up into their homes.. Drug dealers sitting on corner, wouldn't be making more money than TEACHERS.. I could go on & on.. We need less government not more..
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
12newsnow.com
Oak Forest Elementary staff excited for opening of new campus in time for spring semester
VIDOR, Texas — Excitement is brewing over a new campus for a Vidor ISD elementary school in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
Family searching for a missing woman, last seen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a missing woman is reaching out to the Southeast Texas community in hopes of finding their loved one. Laura Gutierrez was last seen December 9, 2022. She left all her belongings at a friend’s house on Avenue B, in Beaumont. Gutierrez's family...
Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime beloved federal judge Thad Heartfield
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved federal judge. Judge Thad Heartfield of Port Arthur died on Tuesday, December 22, 2022. Judge Heartfield was a pillar in the legal community, serving in Southeast Texas courts since the 60's. Friends say...
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
MySanAntonio
7 questions with... Pippa's Closet owner Debbie Sanders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Debbie Sanders adopted her dog, Pippa, she wanted more than just the usual bathing and grooming. The Nederland native eyed small amenities that could go a long way in caring for her pooch, including one-on-one time and an escape from the Southeast Texas elements.
KFDM-TV
Tenants are still locked out of Jefferson County storage facility
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans renting storage space at Purely Storage in Jefferson County are still waiting for access to their property after a fire a month ago. The fire burned more than 40 storage units the weekend of Thanksgiving. KFDM/Fox 4's Romelo Styles reports that renters say they've...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX
Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont giving free movie tickets to donors amid nationwide shortage, decrease in donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — The holiday season has proven to be a difficult time to get people to give much-needed blood donations. "This time of year is just notoriously hard,” Tiffany Ybarra, account manager for LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont, said. “People are traveling. They're busy with family get-togethers and just kind of forget about donating blood.”
Beaumont (Texas) United's Wesley Yates III hits shot in final seconds to stun Pine Bluff in King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket title game
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land PINE BLUFF — One last-second shot gave Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates one year’s worth of redemption. Yates, a Washington signee, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Beaumont (Texas) United a 53-52 victory over Pine Bluff in the finals ...
Area plumbers flooded with phone calls as homeowners find leaks, broken pipes following arctic blast
NEDERLAND, Texas — Plumbers in Jefferson County are getting ready for a busy week as homeowners discover leaks and broken pipes following an arctic blast that impacted Southeast Texas. Pipes hidden behind bathroom walls and under homes are beginning to thaw following recent temperatures that dropped below freezing. Homeowners...
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
City of Groves approves separation agreement with longtime City Manager D.E. Sosa
GROVES, Texas — Groves City Council called for an open meeting Thursday evening to consider the separation of longtime city manager. The council unanimously voted on a separation agreement with D.E. Sosa, who had been the city manager of Groves for nearly 20 years. "A series of events, can't...
Beaumont Police, DPS outline risks of driving impaired ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Year's Eve is approaching and Southeast Texans are preparing to ring in 2023 with family and friends. The Beaumont Police Department is sending a warning out about how driving under the influence can impact your life and the life of others. Across Texas, there were...
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD at the scene of a shooting on Brandon Avenue
BEAUMONT — Officer Haley Morrow tells KFDM, a shooting occurred at Brandon and Nolan in Beaumont. Two individuals walking down the road were shot. One victim is in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We will follow this story online and on air as more...
Lamar University students share experience filming for 'The College Tour' Amazon Prime series
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten students from Lamar University students are being featured in Amazon Prime's newest show. "The College Tour" series takes viewers behind the scenes through the life of college students from around the country, which now includes a special stop in Southeast Texas. From top ranked education,...
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
