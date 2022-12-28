ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Laura Ridley
2d ago

No getting rid of about half-em.. would help. Then maybe people toilets wouldn't be backing up into their homes.. Drug dealers sitting on corner, wouldn't be making more money than TEACHERS.. I could go on & on.. We need less government not more..

12NewsNow

Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

7 questions with... Pippa's Closet owner Debbie Sanders

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Debbie Sanders adopted her dog, Pippa, she wanted more than just the usual bathing and grooming. The Nederland native eyed small amenities that could go a long way in caring for her pooch, including one-on-one time and an escape from the Southeast Texas elements.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Tenants are still locked out of Jefferson County storage facility

Jefferson County — Southeast Texans renting storage space at Purely Storage in Jefferson County are still waiting for access to their property after a fire a month ago. The fire burned more than 40 storage units the weekend of Thanksgiving. KFDM/Fox 4's Romelo Styles reports that renters say they've...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX

Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont giving free movie tickets to donors amid nationwide shortage, decrease in donations

BEAUMONT, Texas — The holiday season has proven to be a difficult time to get people to give much-needed blood donations. "This time of year is just notoriously hard,” Tiffany Ybarra, account manager for LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont, said. “People are traveling. They're busy with family get-togethers and just kind of forget about donating blood.”
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD at the scene of a shooting on Brandon Avenue

BEAUMONT — Officer Haley Morrow tells KFDM, a shooting occurred at Brandon and Nolan in Beaumont. Two individuals walking down the road were shot. One victim is in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We will follow this story online and on air as more...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
NEDERLAND, TX
