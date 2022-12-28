Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage.
Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded
Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is now dealing with flooding after a burst pipe.
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history.
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
The high temperature in Greenfield on the day the dog was found was 0°, per AccuWeather.
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
Indianapolis Recorder
Year in review: Man whose 1922 lynching was written off as suicide got new death certificate
When George Tompkins was lynched in 1922, his death certificate listed the cause of death as suicide, despite the fact that he was found hanging from a tree in Riverside Park with his hands tied behind his back. Now, a new death certificate says it was a homicide.
Current Publishing
Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1
Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns.
wbiw.com
Arrest made when Bedford man enters apartment uninvited
BEDFORD – On Christmas Day at 3:11 p.m., Bedford Police officers responded to 2621 Industrial Park Drive after a report that 35-year-old Christopher Fleetwood would not stop beating on the door of a woman's apartment.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day.
Parents, staff shocked by email announcing Indianapolis arts school's sudden, permanent closure
INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas break took an unexpected turn Tuesday for faculty and students at Him By Her Collegiate School For the Arts after administrators sent an email announcing the school will permanently close Jan. 20.
wbiw.com
Brawl leads to arrest of Bedford man
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, December 27 after Lawrence County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. at 1150 Butterfly Lane. While deputies were en route they were informed a gun may be involved.
korncountry.com
Mill Race Center names Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been selected as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe.
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday.
WIBC.com
Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old
WISH-TV
Delicious fried chicken dishes from Chicken Scratch Indy
Chef Tia Harrison from Chicken Scratch Indy joined us today to whip up fried chicken pasta alfredo and honey hot chicken mac fries. You can learn more about Chicken Scratch Indy and order food here. The restaurant is located at 5308 Keystone Ave in Indianapolis.
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
WISH-TV
Lost luggage of Southwest passengers piles up at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines warns that clearing the backlog of stranded people and lost luggage could take days. Southwest has canceled at least 183 flights in and out of Indianapolis since Sunday, with four more flights already canceled for Friday.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed "Flavortown" in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best?
Court docs: Suspect accused of using brick to beat man to death in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – It took more than a year for murder charges to be filed against an Indianapolis man accused of beating his victim to death with a brick in September 2021. Footage from surveillance cameras and the suspect's distinctive clothing led investigators to arrest 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong in connection with the death of 34-year-old Atlas
