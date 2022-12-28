ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage.
GREENFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1

Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made when Bedford man enters apartment uninvited

BEDFORD – On Christmas Day at 3:11 p.m., Bedford Police officers responded to 2621 Industrial Park Drive after a report that 35-year-old Christopher Fleetwood would not stop beating on the door of a woman’s apartment. Bedford Police Officers have responded to this address for the same type of...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Brawl leads to arrest of Bedford man

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, December 27 after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. at 1150 Butterfly Lane. While deputies were en route they were informed a gun may be involved. An Indiana...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

Mill Race Center names Senior Citizen of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been selected as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
COLUMBUS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire

A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
GREENFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Delicious fried chicken dishes from Chicken Scratch Indy

Chef Tia Harrison from Chicken Scratch Indy joined us today to whip up fried chicken pasta alfredo and honey hot chicken mac fries. You can learn more about Chicken Scratch Indy and order food here. The restaurant is located at 5308 Keystone Ave in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Lost luggage of Southwest passengers piles up at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines warns that clearing the backlog of stranded people and lost luggage could take days. Southwest has canceled at least 183 flights in and out of Indianapolis since Sunday, with four more flights already canceled for Friday. Southwest said Thursday that it expects to return...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE

