Jane Lew, WV

WVNews

YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund honors Billy Coffindaffer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. recently announced the creation of a new fund as part of its $1 Million Match Campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Preston School asks county commission to help fund playground upgrades

KINGWOOD — The West Preston Local School Improvement Council has asked the Preston County Commission for help upgrading the outdoor playground at the school. In a presentation at the commission’s Dec. 20 regular meeting, LSIC Chair Brittany Yost said that the playground, installed in the 2002-2003 school year, has many broken pieces of equipment and is sinking. She asked the commission to consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help buy new equipment and address the sinking.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Robin Lynn Goldsmith

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died at his home on Wednesday December 28, 2022. Robin was born July 12, 1959 in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Carl E. Goldsmith Sr. and Dorothy (Carpenter) Goldsmith.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston's History House Museum began life as a bank

TERRA ALTA — History House Museum in Terra Alta has served the county for more than 100 years, including a time when many banks across the country were failing. Terra Alta was originally called Portland, and under that name had its start in the 1850s. The current name, Terra Alta, was derived from Latin meaning high land. According to an 1876 Baltimore & Ohio Railroad map, the town once had a railroad station called Cranberry Station.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger

JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Steven Lee Henline

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Steven Lee Henline, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 15, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Elmer L. and Delores Lucille Leaseburge Henline.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Debora Kay George

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harold Andrew Lewis

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Pauline Ann Jones

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline Ann Jones, 80, of Ivydale, WV, passed away on December 21, 2022. She was born on May 14, 1942, in Rome, New York, to parents Alonza and Mary Piersall.
IVYDALE, WV
WVNews

Bonnie Nelson

NEWBURG — Bonnie Ellen Nelson, 77 of Newburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 21, 1945 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Russell Edward and Eulalah Mae (Carter) Plum.
NEWBURG, WV
WVNews

Ruie L. Crawford

BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
BEVERLY, OH
WVNews

Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Brownton, WV, on November 1, 1941, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Billie Barrett.
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Community & state leaders working to try to keep Buckhannon, West Virginia's, The Donut Shop open

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — State and community leaders are working to help a local breakfast shop/eatery stay open to feed Upshur County residents’ indulgences in 2023. While employees did not want to address reports in-person or via phone, customer vehicles circled The Donut Shop on North Locust Street in Buckhannon on Thursday when word spread that they only had maybe days left to get their sugar or lunchtime fix.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Commissioner Dave Price honored on retirement

KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioner Dave Price choked up a little Tuesday, as he attended his final county commission meeting. After 20 years on the commission, Price chose not to seek re-election. Next week Hunter Thomas will be sworn in to fill his seat.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Broadband services to increase in Taylor County, West Virginia after grant award

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Taylor County Commission was awarded another grant that will help bring broadband to the county. On behalf of the Taylor County Commission, President Tony Veltri and Sheena Hunt, Region VI Planning and Development Council executive director, sent an application to the state for a FY2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used through the Taylor County Broadband Project.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State Wrestling falls at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FTR

TERRA ALTA — A man and a woman were arrested Dec. 22 after deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Laurel Circle Road on Dec. 22. Catherine Lewis, 58, was charged with domestic battery, while Alvin T. Lewis, 68, was charged with assault on law enforcement officers.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Kingwood Water Board discusses possible project funding

KINGWOOD — The possibility of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) funding for some of Kingwood Water Works’ projects was discussed at the most recent water board meeting. Potesta & Associates, Inc., engineer Tim Rice, who is working with the board, said an online meeting with AML, the board and Roberta Baylor, executive director of the Preston County Economic Development Authority (PCEDA), to discuss four of the board’s projects, looks promising.
KINGWOOD, WV

