WVNews
Harold Andrew Lewis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
WVNews
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died at his home on Wednesday December 28, 2022. Robin was born July 12, 1959 in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Carl E. Goldsmith Sr. and Dorothy (Carpenter) Goldsmith.
WVNews
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
WVNews
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger
JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
WVNews
Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, pass…
WVNews
YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund honors Billy Coffindaffer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. recently announced the creation of a new fund as part of its $1 Million Match Campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
WVNews
Pauline Ann Jones
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline Ann Jones, 80, of Ivydale, WV, passed away on December 21, 2022. She was born on May 14, 1942, in Rome, New York, to parents Alonza and Mary Piersall.
WVNews
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 donates food boxes to veterans
KINGWOOD — Eleven members of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 met at the Kingwood Shop ’n Save before Christmas to put together 20 boxes of food for county veterans. Veteran Bill Benson said the chapter spent $1,200 on the boxes.
WVNews
Bonnie Nelson
NEWBURG — Bonnie Ellen Nelson, 77 of Newburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 21, 1945 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Russell Edward and Eulalah Mae (Carter) Plum.
WVNews
Commissioner Dave Price honored on retirement
KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioner Dave Price choked up a little Tuesday, as he attended his final county commission meeting. After 20 years on the commission, Price chose not to seek re-election. Next week Hunter Thomas will be sworn in to fill his seat.
WVNews
Community & state leaders working to try to keep Buckhannon, West Virginia's, The Donut Shop open
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — State and community leaders are working to help a local breakfast shop/eatery stay open to feed Upshur County residents’ indulgences in 2023. While employees did not want to address reports in-person or via phone, customer vehicles circled The Donut Shop on North Locust Street in Buckhannon on Thursday when word spread that they only had maybe days left to get their sugar or lunchtime fix.
WVNews
Fairmont State Wrestling falls at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”
WVNews
Broadband services to increase in Taylor County, West Virginia after grant award
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Taylor County Commission was awarded another grant that will help bring broadband to the county. On behalf of the Taylor County Commission, President Tony Veltri and Sheena Hunt, Region VI Planning and Development Council executive director, sent an application to the state for a FY2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used through the Taylor County Broadband Project.
WVNews
A review of the 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you were to roll back the clock to the spring before West Virginia met Pitt in the first renewal of the Backyard Brawl in a decade to open the new football season, you might be expecting see a revitalization of Mountaineer football if someone told you:
WVNews
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVNews
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
WVNews
A review of the 2022 WVU men's and women's soccer teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nikki Izzo-Brown is the only soccer coach West Virginia’s women’s soccer program has ever known. She brought her team into existence, brought it into prominence, even brought it to the NCAA’s national championship game in 2016. But the job she did with her 27th team in 2022 will go down as one of her greatest accomplishments.
WVNews
WVU meets No. 20 Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 20/18 Oklahoma inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Sooners is set for 2 p.m. ET, with gates...
WVNews
Sheriff's Department heavily damaged after pipe bursts
KINGWOOD — A burst pipe flooded the Preston County Sheriff’s Department with thousands of gallons of water over the holiday weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Crews from ServiceMaster were at the building Wednesday and Thursday, sucking up water and removing damaged and destroyed items, while county...
WVNews
Accused bank robber's case bound over to grand jury
KINGWOOD — A Pittsburgh man accused of robbing the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Dec. 19 was bound over to the Preston County grand jury during a probable cause hearing in magistrate court Tuesday. William Forrest Perry, 73, is charged with bank robbery. No one was injured...
