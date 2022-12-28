ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TX

Bobcats Second At Franklin

The Orangefield Bobcats finished second at the Franklin Basketball Tournament after falling to Center in the Championship game 62-58. Pete Ragusa scored 23 and was named All-Tournament along with teammate Zane Wrinkle who scored 9. Jaden Scales and Braydon Parker scored 8 a piece. Bobcats (16-5) play at Hardin Tuesday.
FRANKLIN, TX
BRENHAM CUBS WIN TWO AT THE WACO MIDWAY TOURNAMENT

The Brenham Cub Basketball Team opened up the Waco Midway Tournament with a pair of wins yesterday (Tuesday). The Cubs beat Midway 52-35 in the opener. Shaun Ray led the way with 16 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 13 points, and Jamey Rogers finished with 10 points. In the second...
BRENHAM, TX
Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits

While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
WACO, TX
Drugs, cellphones found near a Navasota prison unit

NAVASOTA, Texas — Through its Twitter page, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced its investigation on items inside a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota. "On December 19, a large bag of contraband was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit...
NAVASOTA, TX
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
WACO, TX
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
TEXARKANA, AR
Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Christmas Weekend Arrests

Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.

