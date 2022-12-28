Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
kogt.com
Bobcats Second At Franklin
The Orangefield Bobcats finished second at the Franklin Basketball Tournament after falling to Center in the Championship game 62-58. Pete Ragusa scored 23 and was named All-Tournament along with teammate Zane Wrinkle who scored 9. Jaden Scales and Braydon Parker scored 8 a piece. Bobcats (16-5) play at Hardin Tuesday.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS WIN TWO AT THE WACO MIDWAY TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team opened up the Waco Midway Tournament with a pair of wins yesterday (Tuesday). The Cubs beat Midway 52-35 in the opener. Shaun Ray led the way with 16 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 13 points, and Jamey Rogers finished with 10 points. In the second...
WacoTrib.com
Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits
While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
Texas man appeals death sentence, stating Comedy Central violated his rights
A Texas man is moving to appeal his death sentence, stating a Comedy Central special violated his constitutional rights.
KBTX.com
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
kagstv.com
Drugs, cellphones found near a Navasota prison unit
NAVASOTA, Texas — Through its Twitter page, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced its investigation on items inside a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota. "On December 19, a large bag of contraband was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit...
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
fox44news.com
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
menastar.com
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police
The suspect wanted for shooting two law enforcement officers in Brazos County has been taken into custody, police said. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
wtaw.com
Fifth Report Of Gunfire In Bryan In Seven Days Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges
Bryan police responding to their fifth report of gunfire in seven days leads to an arrest of a College Station man on charges of making a terroristic threat, violating a protection order twice in seven months, and possession of methamphetamine. According to the BPD arrest report, a citizen asked a...
ktalnews.com
Police: Texarkana woman stole co-worker’s debit card info, racked up charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for the public’s help finding and arresting a woman they say used a co-worker’s debit card information without permission and went on a spending spree. Kenya Moore is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of...
Suspects wanted for burglarizing 5 Temple businesses in single night: Police
Three people are wanted in connection with burglarizing five different Temple businesses in a single night.
wtaw.com
Christmas Weekend Arrests
Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
