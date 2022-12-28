Read full article on original website
Community & state leaders working to try to keep Buckhannon, West Virginia's, The Donut Shop open
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — State and community leaders are working to help a local breakfast shop/eatery stay open to feed Upshur County residents’ indulgences in 2023. While employees did not want to address reports in-person or via phone, customer vehicles circled The Donut Shop on North Locust Street in Buckhannon on Thursday when word spread that they only had maybe days left to get their sugar or lunchtime fix.
Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, pass…
West Preston School asks county commission to help fund playground upgrades
KINGWOOD — The West Preston Local School Improvement Council has asked the Preston County Commission for help upgrading the outdoor playground at the school. In a presentation at the commission’s Dec. 20 regular meeting, LSIC Chair Brittany Yost said that the playground, installed in the 2002-2003 school year, has many broken pieces of equipment and is sinking. She asked the commission to consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help buy new equipment and address the sinking.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 donates food boxes to veterans
KINGWOOD — Eleven members of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 met at the Kingwood Shop ’n Save before Christmas to put together 20 boxes of food for county veterans. Veteran Bill Benson said the chapter spent $1,200 on the boxes.
Taylor County, West Virginia, school administrator set for probable cause hearing late next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Middle School Principal Brian Scott Hage’s probable cause hearing is set Jan. 6. Hage, free on a $10,000 cash-or-surety bond on the charge of felony wanton endangerment, will appear at 1 p.m. before Magistrate Eva Sue Guthrie.
Broadband services to increase in Taylor County, West Virginia after grant award
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Taylor County Commission was awarded another grant that will help bring broadband to the county. On behalf of the Taylor County Commission, President Tony Veltri and Sheena Hunt, Region VI Planning and Development Council executive director, sent an application to the state for a FY2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used through the Taylor County Broadband Project.
Harold Andrew Lewis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger
JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
Pauline Ann Jones
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline Ann Jones, 80, of Ivydale, WV, passed away on December …
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
WVDNR Police guide Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy cadets on first deer hunt
MONTGOMERY — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers recently partnered with Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy staff to provide an opportunity for cadets to go through a hunter education course and participate in an antlerless deer hunt in Roane County. The special hunt continues a years-long partnership between the...
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died at his home on Wednesday December 28, 2022. Robin was born July 12, 1959 in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Carl E. Goldsmith Sr. and Dorothy (Carpenter) Goldsmith.
Fairmont State Wrestling falls at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”
Accused bank robber's case bound over to grand jury
KINGWOOD — A Pittsburgh man accused of robbing the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Dec. 19 was bound over to the Preston County grand jury during a probable cause hearing in magistrate court Tuesday. William Forrest Perry, 73, is charged with bank robbery. No one was injured...
Sheriff's Department heavily damaged after pipe bursts
KINGWOOD — A burst pipe flooded the Preston County Sheriff’s Department with thousands of gallons of water over the holiday weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Crews from ServiceMaster were at the building Wednesday and Thursday, sucking up water and removing damaged and destroyed items, while county...
A review of the 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you were to roll back the clock to the spring before West Virginia met Pitt in the first renewal of the Backyard Brawl in a decade to open the new football season, you might be expecting see a revitalization of Mountaineer football if someone told you:
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
WVU women open Big 12 slate on Saturday when they host Oklahoma
The Mountaineer women's basketball team heads into Big 12 Conference action, as it hosts No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting between WVU (9-2) and OU (10-1). Oklahoma leads the series, 14-10; however, the two teams are tied, 5-5, when playing in Morgantown.
WVU meets No. 20 Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 20/18 Oklahoma inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Sooners is set for 2 p.m. ET, with gates...
