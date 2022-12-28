Read full article on original website
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High CityMike RomanoDenver, CO
Governor Polis tells public how to correctly pronounce 'Colorado', sparking debate
Governor Polis recently took to Facebook to spark up the old debate on how to correctly pronounce Colorado. According to the governor, of the two possible pronunciations—"caw-luh-RAD-o" and "caw-luh-ROD-o"— the former is the only right way to say it. The distinction, though relatively slight, caused some outrage in...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Westword
Denver Mayoral Candidate Once Vied to Be President of the Ivory Coast
Out of the 25 people running to become the next Denver mayor in 2023, plenty have quite compelling backgrounds. But Abass Yaya Bamba, who declared his candidacy to become the Mile High City's chief executive on December 19, stands out the most. "I have a lot of passion about the...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
coloradopolitics.com
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis | Denver Gazette
Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Joe Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished.
Trucker accused of killing locksmith with his semi
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
EDITORIAL: Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis
Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished. Just like that, he dropped off the radar — and his disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is a refugee crisis on our nation’s nearly...
KDVR.com
Trucker accused of running over man in Aurora
Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened. Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened.
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
coloradopolitics.com
12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria
Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
kubcgold.com
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Lakewood man identified in deadly avalanche on Berthoud Pass
The coroner has identified the snowboarder who died earlier this week in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
