Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton
DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
Residents concerned about area intersection following fatal pedestrian crash
Dayton residents are concerned about the intersection of Wayne and Clover following the death of a woman struck by a vehicle in that area. Jennifer Johnson, 44, was hit and killed on Wayne Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday morning. The accident occured only a few blocks away from where she...
Fox 19
Man dies following shooting outside a restaurant near Stone Creek Shopping Center
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died Thursday following a shooting that happened near Stone Creek Shopping Center Wednesday evening, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. behind a Raising Cane’s on Colerain Avenue, according to Jim Love with Colerain Township Police...
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
peakofohio.com
Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered
Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
wktn.com
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
WCPO
Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
1017thepoint.com
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Officers find loaded handgun, drugs during routine traffic stop
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a man getting booked into Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday. On Dec. 27th, Marcellus Copeland was pulled over by Miami Township police officers on routine patrol, according to the Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio Police Department social media page.
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
peakofohio.com
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
peakofohio.com
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:30 p.m:. Additional details have been released about a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in Dayton Wednesday. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a deadly crash at around 8:45 a.m., according to a crash report by Dayton Police Department.
Suspect files to represent himself in murder case of Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — Phillip Lee, the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton filed a motion in Wayne County court to represent himself in his murder trial. He faces the death penalty because Burton is a law enforcement officer and Lee was out on parole...
Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
