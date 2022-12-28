Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Surber files lawsuit against township
GREENVILLE – Geoffery “Geoff” Surber is suing Greenville Township for failing to perform their official duties. Surber filed a complaint for a writ of mandamus, injunctive, and other relief in November of this year. This means there are allegations a public officer failed to perform his or her official duties or something which forms a part of his or her duties. The case is a matter of grace and not right.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
wyso.org
Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
Xenia High School to change cell phone policy
The school is making this change in order to help students be less distracted in the classroom during class times, according to a release sent out by Principal David Torrence to student families Dec. 28.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Greene County, OH
Take a trip to a region rich in history, culture, and incredibly beautiful natural sites at Greene County!. Nestled along the western portion of the south of Ohio, Green County is a historic region with roots dating back to centuries before the area's government was formed in 1803. Greene County...
Sidney Daily News
New Sidney police chief announced
SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher has announced Mark McDonough has been selected to be Sidney’s next police chief. McDonough most recently served as the police chief for the village of Whitehouse, Ohio,for a little over 10 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the Bowling Green, Ohio,Police Division for over 20 years.
Daily Advocate
Greenville resident named SAR president
DAYTON — Lee Emrick of Greenville has been elected president of the Sons of the American Revolution, Richard Montgomery Chapter. The local chapter is one of four serving Southwest Ohio and covers Darke, Shelby, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties. The Sons of the American Revolution is a charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio Society and National Society SAR, whose members have proven ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America.
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
Urbana Citizen
History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22
The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 29 – Jan. 1
2 NEWS has you covered with a list of events happening this weekend, Dec. 29 - Jan 1.
wbnowqct.com
Mink Farm Closes
It appears the Van Wert County mink farm that was vandalized in November, resulting in the escape of about 10,000 of the animals, is now closing. Area officials say…Lion Farms, located north of Van Wert…known as North America’s largest mink farm…is selling the property, possibly to nearby Cooper Farms. The entire operation shut down on Friday. Cooper Farms works in turkeys. So there is no real word yet on what may happen at the Lion property, yet. We reported…investigators believed it was an act of eco-terrorism…as thousands of mink were released from Lion Farms. Still…weeks after the incident…they say 10,000 mink are unaccounted for. The prime suspect ?…officials say it could be people connected to the Animal Liberation Front. ALF was spray painted on one of the buildings. The incident is still under investigation.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/13/2023
The auction starts on January 13, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 5 property auctions:. Property Address: 7105 NORTH STATE ROUTE 49, GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 9320 US ROUTE 36, BRADFORD, 45308. Appraised Value:$101,000.00. Opening Bid:$67,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00171 (0) Parcel ID:Q62030934000010500. Property Address: 7265 DELISLE FOURMAN ROAD, ARCANUM, 45304.
Daily Advocate
Trans Alliance announces driver retirement
GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance, LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble Country resident, and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load...
Miami Valley fire departments awarded grants from State Fire Marshal
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple Miami Valley fire departments have been awarded grant money to help them improve their radio communication systems. The grants were awarded by the State Fire Marshal to help switch the departments over to the Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS). The system allows fire departments to...
Fire in Lima’s Town Square
LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
wyso.org
Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County. “We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's...
ocj.com
Top 10 of 2022: No. 8
Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
dayton.com
New pizza shop coming to Bellbrook
Gionino’s Pizzeria, a franchise with two locations in the Dayton area, is expanding to Bellbrook. Franchise owner Tony Clark told Dayton.com he recently signed the lease for his third location at 4447 W. Franklin St. (Ohio 725) at Wilmington Pike. The pizzeria is located in the same shopping center as Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar, which opened in late October.
