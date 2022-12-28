ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police

By CBS Miami Team
 1 day ago

MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.

>>>>>Video below contains graphic language . Viewer discretion is advised.

One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.

The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.

She was escorted from the scene by two deputies.

Amanofgold
1d ago

I'm glad to see as this happens across ALL racial lines... You wouldn't think it was the case last week with the first incident. "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."

