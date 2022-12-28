ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 27, 2022

Summit Academy vs. Leechburg, 4:30 p.m. River Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:45 p.m. Nazareth Prep vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m. Trinity Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m. Fort Cherry vs. Western Beaver, 1:30 p.m. Propel Montour vs. McGuffey, 3:30 p.m. Chartiers-Houston vs. South Side, 5:30 p.m. Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg Connection

High School Sports Scores

Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
The Staten Island Advance

HS boys’ hoops roundup: St. Peter’s captures tourney; Curtis, Tots and PR advance

SALISBURY, Md. -- St. Peter’s ended 2022 with a bang as it captured the Governors Challenge with a 49-29 victory over Flint Hill of Virginia on Tuesday. Qadir Martin led the way with 17 points, nine, rebounds and five blocks, while Michael Spisto (six points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals), Steven Bradley (seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists), Jalen Munson (five points and five rebounds) also contributed.
FLINT HILL, VA
WMDT.com

Parkside girls win in dominant effort over Laurel

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Parkside girls basketball defeated Laurel, 81-33, Monday afternoon at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The game was part of the Moolah Kicks Girls Showcase in the 2022 Governors Challenge. Parkside was powered by Ziyon Smith with 20 points to lead the Rams. Carlie Venables led...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford gets out early and dominates

The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School.  Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils fall to Bolts for 2nd time

Littlestown 51, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils are 5-0 against every other team this young season, but 0-2 vs. the Bolts after taking a defeat Wednesday evening in a first=round game of the East Pennsboro Tournament. Littlestown won 59-52 earlier in the season. On Wednesday, a slow start cost the...
LITTLESTOWN, PA

