SALISBURY, Md. -- St. Peter’s ended 2022 with a bang as it captured the Governors Challenge with a 49-29 victory over Flint Hill of Virginia on Tuesday. Qadir Martin led the way with 17 points, nine, rebounds and five blocks, while Michael Spisto (six points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals), Steven Bradley (seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists), Jalen Munson (five points and five rebounds) also contributed.

FLINT HILL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO