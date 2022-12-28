Read full article on original website
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 27, 2022
Summit Academy vs. Leechburg, 4:30 p.m. River Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:45 p.m. Nazareth Prep vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m. Trinity Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m. Fort Cherry vs. Western Beaver, 1:30 p.m. Propel Montour vs. McGuffey, 3:30 p.m. Chartiers-Houston vs. South Side, 5:30 p.m. Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
Inside Nova
Dec. 27 high school boys basketball roundup: Battlefield now 10-0 after beating Woodbridge
BATTLEFIELD 60, WOODBRIDGE 37: Maddux Tennant had 17 points and Ryan Derderian 13 as the Bobcats (10-0) won in their opening game at the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School Tuesday. Tennant scored 15 points in the first half, including nine off 3-pointers. Battlefield plays...
High School Sports Scores
Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Here are some current high school scores as reported to the community. Dec 6 Bermudian Springs @ Northern High School Lost: 33-39 Dec 9 Bermudian Springs @ Boiling Springs High School Lost: 38-51 Dec 20 Bermudian Springs vs...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: St. Peter’s captures tourney; Curtis, Tots and PR advance
SALISBURY, Md. -- St. Peter’s ended 2022 with a bang as it captured the Governors Challenge with a 49-29 victory over Flint Hill of Virginia on Tuesday. Qadir Martin led the way with 17 points, nine, rebounds and five blocks, while Michael Spisto (six points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals), Steven Bradley (seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists), Jalen Munson (five points and five rebounds) also contributed.
WMDT.com
Parkside girls win in dominant effort over Laurel
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Parkside girls basketball defeated Laurel, 81-33, Monday afternoon at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The game was part of the Moolah Kicks Girls Showcase in the 2022 Governors Challenge. Parkside was powered by Ziyon Smith with 20 points to lead the Rams. Carlie Venables led...
Seaford gets out early and dominates
The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School. Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Susan Wagner goes 1-1 in Maryland tourney; CSI/McCown cops Petrides event
SALISBURY, Md. -- Paced by Xavier Barrow’s 25 points, Susan Wagner finished the Governors Challenge with a 1-1 mark after an 82-78 victory over Largo of Florida on Thursday. Barrow added eight rebounds and eight assists. Mekhi Jackson fired in 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five blocks.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Blue Devils fall to Bolts for 2nd time
Littlestown 51, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils are 5-0 against every other team this young season, but 0-2 vs. the Bolts after taking a defeat Wednesday evening in a first=round game of the East Pennsboro Tournament. Littlestown won 59-52 earlier in the season. On Wednesday, a slow start cost the...
Hunter, Levis help Cumberland Valley take down Waynesboro in Sauve Brothers title game
Maybe, just maybe, those opting to find a way into Mechanicsburg High School’s freshly reminted gymnasium were witness to a remarkably competitive basketball game that could offer a sequel in late February or even March. That’s how tightly matched the adversaries that bounced on the floor to decide the...
