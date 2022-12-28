ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect wanted for shooting 2 people at Aurora tattoo shop

A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a tattoo shop where two people were injured recently.Suspect Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41, is accused of shooting two people at a tattoo shop at 13990 E Mississippi Avenue in Aurora on Dec. 21.According to Aurora Police Department tweets, Flores is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 200 pounds, and he has multiple distinguishing tattoos on his face, including a tattoo on his left cheek that says "ready to die."Police say Flores is most likely armed, so he should not be approached, and if he is seen, members of the public are encouraged to call 911. He was last seen in Lakewood and Denver, and he has family ties in San Antonio, Texas, California and Miami, Florida. The health status of both victims was unknown on Friday. There is a $2,0000 reward for information leading to his arrest.  
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
Oxygen

Denver Police Appeal For Help After 16-Year-Old Found Murdered In Dumpster

Police are appealing to the public for help after a Colorado teen was found dead just one day after Christmas. On Monday morning, officials with the Denver Police Department responded to the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver, where the body of a juvenile female — later identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel — was found dead on the scene, police tweeted.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley

Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Shooting in Denver leaves one dead

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting near Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue Tuesday evening. Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of North Grove Street around 7:30 p.m. The person who was killed had not been identified. Police also have not said what...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman struck, killed by SUV driver in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was fatally struck by an SUV driver Thursday evening in Westminster, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Officers responded to the crash involving in the 9200 block of Winona Court just after 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the police, the victim was walking the roadway when she was hit by the SUV driver who was heading east on West 92nd Avenue.
WESTMINSTER, CO
southarkansassun.com

A 16-year old girl was found dead in a dumpster a day after Christmas in Denver

A day after Christmas, a 16-year old girl was found dead in a dumpster in the City’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The authorities are investigating this as a homicide (Contreras,2022). Dec. 26 morning, Denver Police authorities stated that they were going to conduct a death investigation regarding with the...
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Suspect of Arapahoe murder arrested

Identities released in murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch. Identities released in murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch. CDOT is working with the Governor's Highway Safety Office to provide a discounted Lyft ride on New Years Eve. Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver police investigating Monday night homicide

DENVER — Denver police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, according to posts from the Denver Police Department. They said officers located one victim and are now treating the investigation as a homicide. DPD said the shooting was in the area of East Andrews and North...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Father of 3 murdered 8 years ago this weekend

DENVER — This Saturday will mark eight years since a Denver father of three was found shot to death and his family is still waiting for answers about who is responsible for his death. "It's hard all year long," said Desi Mills. "There is not a day that goes...
DENVER, CO

