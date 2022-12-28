Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WDAM-TV
JCSD makes arrest at site of Tuesday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 42-year-old Jones County man who did not show up in court to handle a gun possession charge now faces a second gun possession charge. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at the same residence on Smith Chapel Road that was the scene of a shooting incident on Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested after assault in Jones County
MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe. Multiple Jones County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at an Ellisville home. DUI and seatbelt grants. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The grants will allow...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the individuals in the video clips below have reportedly broken into multiple storage units on Sims Road during the month of December. If you have any information...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WDAM-TV
New Laurel police officers say public safety institute a challenge, but worth it
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is adding two new officers to its ranks. Both just recently graduated from the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. New officers Isaac Allen and Brandon Stringer said the academy was a challenge -- but it was worth it. Allen...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
Family escapes Ellisville house fire
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville family managed to escape a house fire on Tuesday, December 27. The fire happened at a home on East Pine Street just before 9:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was in the attic of the home. The homeowner said his family was inside at the time […]
WDAM-TV
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man passed away after sustaining fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that 51-year-old Joe Clayton of Hattiesburg was traveling south on Highway 11 when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Board of Aldermen have compiled three different ordinances for consideration regarding alcohol sales in the town. One ordinance mirrors that of Lamar County, while the other two address concerns of locals and board members, including curfews on sales and potential punishment for ordinance infractions.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman injured in aggravated assault, suspect in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured and shot at in an aggravated assault on Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as...
WTOK-TV
Pedestrian killed in Clarke County crash
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a collision Christmas Day in Clarke County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 11. It happened about 9:30 p.m. MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore said Wilt Alford, 42, of Pachuta, was hit by a Nissan...
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
WDAM-TV
Roads to close Saturday for Midnight on Front Street event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few of the main downtown roads will close in preparation for Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg’s 2022 NYE Celebration, on Saturday. At 4 p.m., the following roads in Downtown Hattiesburg will close for event set-up: West Front Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.
