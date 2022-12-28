Queen Elizabeth II Wrote a Letter to the People of Sydney, Australia—But It Can’t Be Opened and Read Until 2085

King Charles III has evicted Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace with the disgraced royal no longer allowed to use the building.The King is preventing the Duke of York from using Buckingham Palace following a series of scandals involving his former friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Andrew is no longer allowed to have an office in the palace or use the royal estate’s address for correspondence.Prior to stepping down from royal duties in late 2019, the Duke had a number of staff working for him at Buckingham Palace, including a private secretary and press officers.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles III reveals where he'll spend ChristmasKing Charles’ morning routine starts with 180-year-old tradition100 days on the throne: A look back at King Charles III’s reign so far

