Queen Elizabeth II Wrote a Letter to the People of Sydney, Australia—But It Can’t Be Opened and Read Until 2085

Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II called humor a ‘priceless regal skill,’ and in fact, once even joked about why Sarah Ferguson would marry her son, Prince Andrew.
Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
See Princess Charlotte’s adorable reaction to mention of Paddington Bear
Princess Charlotte’s face lit up at a carol service at the mention of a beloved children’s book character. The young royal, 7, was thrilled that “Paddington” actor Hugh Bonneville would be reading an excerpt from “Paddington’s Christmas Post,” at the “Together at Christmas” concert. Charlotte enthusiastically joined in singing carols like “Away in a Manger,” next to her older brother, 9-year-old Prince George, at the service which took place earlier this month but aired on Christmas Eve. The concert, held at Westminster Abbey, was organized by their mother Kate Middleton, and was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the...
The Princess Diana Christmas Decision That Was ‘an Affront Too Many’ for Queen Elizabeth
Andrew Morton writes in 'The Queen: Her Life' that Queen Elizabeth became 'more business-like' with Princess Diana after she turned down an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham.
Kate Middleton Once Underwent Emergency Surgery After Discovering a Mass on Her Head
Kate Middleton once had emergency surgery for a mass on her head. Here's a look at the Princess of Wales' health and the circumstances surrounding the surgery.
The Princess of Wales’ Christmas gift from Prince William revealed: Report
The Prince of Wales reportedly gave his wife jewelry for Christmas this year. According to The Sun , Prince William gifted the Princess of Wales a pair of Sézane earrings. The gold plated recycled brass earrings retail for $130. The Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day wearing...
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Prince Louis Shouts Out For Princess Charlotte Thinking He Was Left Behind During Family's Christmas Walk
The adorable Prince Louis was once again the center of attention at a royal outing!On Christmas Day, members of the monarchy greeted the public outside St. Mary Magdalene Church after they attended service, and one eyewitness caught Prince William and Kate Middleton's tot schmoozing all on his own, only to eventually realize the rest of his family had continued walking on.In a video clip posted to Twitter, the tot was receiving gifts from well-wishers when he suddenly took off, running down the walkway and shouting "Charlotte," presumably asking his 7-year-old sister to wait for him. Photogs caught another funny moment...
Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’
Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
Beaming Kate and William introduce their children to fans as interactions delight Sandringham crowd
The Princess of Wales and her husband guided George, Charlotte and Louis as they spoke with well wishers and received gifts from members of the public after their Christmas Day church service.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Sarah Ferguson Urges 'Forgiveness' As Prince Andrew Joins Royal Christmas
Andrew's ex-wife called for "forgiveness," "family unity" and to "stop looking at someone on face value" in an end-of-year charity message.
Evicted! Charles Completely Boots Andrew From Palace, Report Says
King Charles is pushing Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace—and won’t even let him use it for mailing letters. That’s according to The Sun, which says the disgraced royal can no longer keep an office at the palace, and the small number of staffers he has there might be let go. “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” a source told the newspaper. “Any presence at the Palace is officially over.” Andrew, whose friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein plunged the royal family into scandal, does keep his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle—for now.
King Charles evicts Andrew from Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has evicted Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace with the disgraced royal no longer allowed to use the building.The King is preventing the Duke of York from using Buckingham Palace following a series of scandals involving his former friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Andrew is no longer allowed to have an office in the palace or use the royal estate’s address for correspondence.Prior to stepping down from royal duties in late 2019, the Duke had a number of staff working for him at Buckingham Palace, including a private secretary and press officers.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles III reveals where he'll spend ChristmasKing Charles’ morning routine starts with 180-year-old tradition100 days on the throne: A look back at King Charles III’s reign so far
Prince Louis gives sweet gift to Princess Charlotte during Christmas Day walkabout
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, ran up to his big sister, Princess Charlotte, to give her a sweet gift, before attending the annual Christmas church service.On Sunday, the four year-old, and his older siblings, Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, nine, accompanied their parents on the short walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church. They were also joined by King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla.As they made their way to the church, members of the public gathered outside to greet the royal family. While Louis held his mother’s hand throughout a majority of...
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day
Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers. A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed...
King Charles III Pays Tribute To Late Mother In First Christmas Day Address As Monarch
King Charles III paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth in his first Christmas message in which he also spoke of the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers. In a pre-recorded address from St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Charles thanked those who supported his family following his mother’s death in September. “I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family,” he said. “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for...
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
SheKnows
10 Gorgeous Photos of Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Accidentally Twinning
The women of the royal family tend to set trends. And this generation of the royal family certainly has Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to thank for some pretty fabulous fashion moments. Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan are true style icons. They often put a modern spin on classic silhouettes, and we love to see how they use sartorial statements to pay homage to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.
