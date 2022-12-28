ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

03-10-16-17-36

(three, ten, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake. Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Louisiana state librarian files lawsuit against Lt. Gov.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state librarian filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, alleging that the politician removed her from her office after she reported him to the FBI for “questionable contracts.” Rebecca Hamilton, who served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, which is overseen by the lieutenant governor, filed a civil lawsuit against Nungesser in East Baton Rouge Parish last week. The longtime librarian seeks an injunction and restraining order barring Nungesser from disciplining or firing her, The Advocate reported. The lawsuit alleges that “at various times,” Hamilton “reported questionable contracts and other matters by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the state Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” It was not immediately clear Thursday what the “questionable contracts” that were referenced in the lawsuit are. However, Nungesser told The Advocate and The Times-Picayune last year that his office was being probed by the FBI, apparently over grants made by his office. The status of that probe was not immediately clear.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy