Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state librarian filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, alleging that the politician removed her from her office after she reported him to the FBI for “questionable contracts.” Rebecca Hamilton, who served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, which is overseen by the lieutenant governor, filed a civil lawsuit against Nungesser in East Baton Rouge Parish last week. The longtime librarian seeks an injunction and restraining order barring Nungesser from disciplining or firing her, The Advocate reported. The lawsuit alleges that “at various times,” Hamilton “reported questionable contracts and other matters by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the state Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” It was not immediately clear Thursday what the “questionable contracts” that were referenced in the lawsuit are. However, Nungesser told The Advocate and The Times-Picayune last year that his office was being probed by the FBI, apparently over grants made by his office. The status of that probe was not immediately clear.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO