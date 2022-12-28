ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Night” game were:

9-9-4-2

(nine, nine, four, two)

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
GEORGIA STATE
scoreatl.com

Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game recaps from Thursday

The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
GEORGIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027

(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth: A Public Defender Crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This is an ongoing series about the constitutionally guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the consequences that arise when there are not enough public defenders. Advocates say lack of access to representation in court is a constitutional crisis that erodes public trust and violates the rights of the accused.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years. “We didn’t want to designate him to return if we didn’t feel like he was capable of going out there and performing. He looked good in the practices,” Staley said. “What’s been amazing for me to see is just how he feels now. There’s just a piece there where I feel good. I’m excited to see him go out there and play football like I know he knows how and to have that freedom to know that he’s healthy.”
The Associated Press

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho’s over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” Kohberger is being held without bond in Pennsylvania and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson said, and the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho, Thompson said. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
MOSCOW, ID
Albany Herald

New laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick on Sunday, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy