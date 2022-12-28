Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
With 2023 right around the corner, that means that the two main high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Bowl are coming up as well. The All-American Bowl, which will be played in San Antonio, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Jan....
The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This is an ongoing series about the constitutionally guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the consequences that arise when there are not enough public defenders. Advocates say lack of access to representation in court is a constitutional crisis that erodes public trust and violates the rights of the accused.
To quote the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, elections can have consequences. “The vote is extremely important; one could even say it is sacred. In a democratic society, it is our most effective and effective nonviolent tool. And we must put it to use,” Lewis continued.
Dozens of Georgia counties with spotty access to high-speed internet will be eligible for a $250 million pot of grant funding available through last year’s federal pandemic relief aid. Georgia’s U.S. senators promoted the funding on Dec. 1, saying the money could boost connections for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in rural areas […]
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making a new push to identify a little girl whose body was found along a dirt road in Ware County more than 30 years ago. GBI shared information about “Baby Jane Doe” on social media on Thursday.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina utility regulators told Duke Energy Corp. on Friday to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission’s order involving solar, wind,...
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years. “We didn’t want to designate him to return if we didn’t feel like he was capable of going out there and performing. He looked good in the practices,” Staley said. “What’s been amazing for me to see is just how he feels now. There’s just a piece there where I feel good. I’m excited to see him go out there and play football like I know he knows how and to have that freedom to know that he’s healthy.”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho’s over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” Kohberger is being held without bond in Pennsylvania and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson said, and the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho, Thompson said. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
ATLANTA — Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick on Sunday, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
