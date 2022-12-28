PREP ZONE: High School Basketball highlights and scores Dec. 27
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday marked the first day of games in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament from Maryville University. Check out the highlights from a couple of contests on Tuesday.
Local High School Scores
Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament
DE SMET 71, PARKWAY N 37
HICKMAN 70, LUTHERAN S 38
EUREKA 46, WEBSTER GROVES 37
LAFAYETTE 47, TROY 45
MEMPHIS U 31, U. CITY 22
PARKWAY W 58, MEHLVILLE 42
VIANNEY 63, LINDBERGH 45
WESTMINSTER 56, MARQUETTE 41
MICDS Holiday Tournament (Winners bracket)
MICDS 70, ST. MARY’S 63
HOWELL 65, PARKWAY S 51
LADUE 58, ST. CHARLES 47
KIRKWOOD 71, WHITFIELD 52
