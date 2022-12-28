Community Impact Project of the Year: The Bridge Sports Complex earns accolades for impact on NCWV community

Read full article on original website
Community & state leaders working to try to keep Buckhannon, West Virginia's, The Donut Shop open
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — State and community leaders are working to help a local breakfast shop/eatery stay open to feed Upshur County residents’ indulgences in 2023. While employees did not want to address reports in-person or via phone, customer vehicles circled The Donut Shop on North Locust Street in Buckhannon on Thursday when word spread that they only had maybe days left to get their sugar or lunchtime fix.
Kingwood Water Board discusses possible project funding
KINGWOOD — The possibility of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) funding for some of Kingwood Water Works’ projects was discussed at the most recent water board meeting. Potesta & Associates, Inc., engineer Tim Rice, who is working with the board, said an online meeting with AML, the board and Roberta Baylor, executive director of the Preston County Economic Development Authority (PCEDA), to discuss four of the board’s projects, looks promising.
West Preston School asks county commission to help fund playground upgrades
KINGWOOD — The West Preston Local School Improvement Council has asked the Preston County Commission for help upgrading the outdoor playground at the school. In a presentation at the commission’s Dec. 20 regular meeting, LSIC Chair Brittany Yost said that the playground, installed in the 2002-2003 school year, has many broken pieces of equipment and is sinking. She asked the commission to consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help buy new equipment and address the sinking.
Preston's History House Museum began life as a bank
TERRA ALTA — History House Museum in Terra Alta has served the county for more than 100 years, including a time when many banks across the country were failing. Terra Alta was originally called Portland, and under that name had its start in the 1850s. The current name, Terra Alta, was derived from Latin meaning high land. According to an 1876 Baltimore & Ohio Railroad map, the town once had a railroad station called Cranberry Station.
Fairmont State Wrestling falls at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”
YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund honors Billy Coffindaffer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. recently announced the creation of a new fund as part of its $1 Million Match Campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
Harold Andrew Lewis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
Bonnie Nelson
NEWBURG — Bonnie Ellen Nelson, 77 of Newburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 21, 1945 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Russell Edward and Eulalah Mae (Carter) Plum.
Commissioner Dave Price honored on retirement
KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioner Dave Price choked up a little Tuesday, as he attended his final county commission meeting. After 20 years on the commission, Price chose not to seek re-election. Next week Hunter Thomas will be sworn in to fill his seat.
A review of the 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you were to roll back the clock to the spring before West Virginia met Pitt in the first renewal of the Backyard Brawl in a decade to open the new football season, you might be expecting see a revitalization of Mountaineer football if someone told you:
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died…
Steven Lee Henline
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Steven Lee Henline, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 15, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Elmer L. and Delores Lucille Leaseburge Henline.
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
A review of the 2022 WVU men's and women's soccer teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nikki Izzo-Brown is the only soccer coach West Virginia’s women’s soccer program has ever known. She brought her team into existence, brought it into prominence, even brought it to the NCAA’s national championship game in 2016. But the job she did with her 27th team in 2022 will go down as one of her greatest accomplishments.
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
Ruie L. Crawford
BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, pass…
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger
JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
