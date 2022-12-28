ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Miami

Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WFLA

Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

DUI checkpoints in Miami and Broward during New Year's

If you're planning on drinking on New Year's Eve or after, you should make a transportation or sobering-up plan ahead of time. Police in Miami-Dade and Broward plan to enforce seasonal high visibility saturation and enforcement operations — meaning DUI checkpoints. These checkpoints will be set up in select areas in both counties and officers will be out looking to crack down on impaired drivers.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Big rig truck catches on fire on Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big rig went up in flames. The incident happened along the Turnpike extension and Interstate 75, Thursday morning. This created a rush hour headache for a couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of human trafficking faces judge in Miami-Dade court

A suspect accused of human trafficking has been stopped. On Thursday morning, Monriko Clements faced a judge as his attorney attempted to get his client to serve his house arrest in Maryland, where he is originally from. Clements was arrested and charged with human trafficking. David Donet, Clements’ attorney, also...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

