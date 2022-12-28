Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition - 3 Pizza PlacesKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
WSVN-TV
Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI (WSVN) - Troopers have located a luxury sports car that, they said, was connected to a crime. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lamborghini was used in a recent highway shooting. It has been impounded for evidence. Last week, a video on social media showed a passenger shooting...
WSVN-TV
Subject with multiple out-of-state warrants taken into custody in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody with multiple warrants out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around 5:30 p.m.,...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
Click10.com
‘Kiss my a--’: Man jailed after apparent mooning provokes scuffle, shooting, Miami police say
MIAMI – A woman taunting her ex-boyfriend by dropping trou in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last New Year’s Eve evoked an angry reaction that eventually led to a shooting, according to a police report. Now, nearly a year to the day of the incident, Miami police arrested...
Video shows man randomly shooting gun while driving on South Florida highway, troopers say
MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun out of a moving car on the highway. Troopers said video shows Nelson Perez-Valdivia firing several shots on State Road 826. He was arrested by troopers with the assistance of the Miami Police...
Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
wlrn.org
DUI checkpoints in Miami and Broward during New Year's
If you're planning on drinking on New Year's Eve or after, you should make a transportation or sobering-up plan ahead of time. Police in Miami-Dade and Broward plan to enforce seasonal high visibility saturation and enforcement operations — meaning DUI checkpoints. These checkpoints will be set up in select areas in both counties and officers will be out looking to crack down on impaired drivers.
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WSVN-TV
Brickell preschool worker accused of striking toddler during diaper change faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge. Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool. On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother...
WESH
Mother accused of stabbing, killing 3-year-old girl at Florida apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Above: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police said a mother was arrested after allegedly killing her child. The homicide was reported at an apartment located on the 1000 block of Northeast 163rd Street, according to North Miami Beach Police. NBC Miami reports...
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 595 in Broward: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night along a major roadway in Broward County that left one woman dead. FHP investigators said the crash took place just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 just east of Flamingo Road. According to an incident...
WSVN-TV
Big rig truck catches on fire on Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big rig went up in flames. The incident happened along the Turnpike extension and Interstate 75, Thursday morning. This created a rush hour headache for a couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of human trafficking faces judge in Miami-Dade court
A suspect accused of human trafficking has been stopped. On Thursday morning, Monriko Clements faced a judge as his attorney attempted to get his client to serve his house arrest in Maryland, where he is originally from. Clements was arrested and charged with human trafficking. David Donet, Clements’ attorney, also...
WSVN-TV
Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
Comments / 1