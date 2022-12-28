Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown
After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Courthouse News Service
Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners
MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session
Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access. Multiple lawmakers confirmed three members from each chamber — two Republicans and a Democrat from both the Senate […] The post Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: What’s The Deal With 85 Octane Gasoline? Safe To Use Or Not?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Debate erupted in the Cowboy State Daily office over Wyoming’s gasoline. A contingent said that 85 octane gasoline is terrible and should never be used. Another said it’s fine and that they use it all the time. Arguments about how long-lived various people’s vehicles were, what nefarious organizations must be behind the push for higher octane fuels, and vaguely coherent ideas about what the octane rating actually means were abundant.
NTEC sues BNSF over coal transportation
One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas.
yourbigsky.com
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley
One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022
Montana, you love stories about Yellowstone National Park, public lands and politics. Since the Daily Montanan’s inception in 2021, we’ve published more than 3,700 articles, pieces of commentary and information. And we’re looking forward to the news of 2023. Here, by ranking, are the Top 10 stories that were read during 2022 on our site. […] The post The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Trapping of all fishers to close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit
HELENA — By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, trapping of all fishers will close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit at midnight on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 29. The fisher quotas in this unit have been met. For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species to check...
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program
During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing […] The post Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KFYR-TV
Redrawn district map to be reviewed by Montana legislature
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s Redistricting and Apportionment Commission has approved a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts to be reviewed during the upcoming legislative session. In a 3-2 vote, chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democrats to send their proposed map to the legislature. The map would...
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
southarkansassun.com
Montana Received $200 Unemployment Benefits Using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)
Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage
Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
cowboystatedaily.com
Electrical Co-Op Says Parts Of Wyoming Came Close To Blackouts During Last Week’s Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Residents in eastern states were told Christmas morning to turn down their thermostats and shut off their Christmas lights to avoid blackouts, and as demand for heating surged in the southeast, blackouts rolled across the region. Wyoming utilities managed to keep...
