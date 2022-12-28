ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Community & state leaders working to try to keep Buckhannon, West Virginia's, The Donut Shop open

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — State and community leaders are working to help a local breakfast shop/eatery stay open to feed Upshur County residents’ indulgences in 2023. While employees did not want to address reports in-person or via phone, customer vehicles circled The Donut Shop on North Locust Street in Buckhannon on Thursday when word spread that they only had maybe days left to get their sugar or lunchtime fix.
Accused bank robber's case bound over to grand jury

KINGWOOD — A Pittsburgh man accused of robbing the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Dec. 19 was bound over to the Preston County grand jury during a probable cause hearing in magistrate court Tuesday. William Forrest Perry, 73, is charged with bank robbery. No one was injured...
FTR

TERRA ALTA — A man and a woman were arrested Dec. 22 after deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Laurel Circle Road on Dec. 22. Catherine Lewis, 58, was charged with domestic battery, while Alvin T. Lewis, 68, was charged with assault on law enforcement officers.
Broadband services to increase in Taylor County, West Virginia after grant award

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Taylor County Commission was awarded another grant that will help bring broadband to the county. On behalf of the Taylor County Commission, President Tony Veltri and Sheena Hunt, Region VI Planning and Development Council executive director, sent an application to the state for a FY2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used through the Taylor County Broadband Project.
Preston's History House Museum began life as a bank

TERRA ALTA — History House Museum in Terra Alta has served the county for more than 100 years, including a time when many banks across the country were failing. Terra Alta was originally called Portland, and under that name had its start in the 1850s. The current name, Terra Alta, was derived from Latin meaning high land. According to an 1876 Baltimore & Ohio Railroad map, the town once had a railroad station called Cranberry Station.
Bonnie Nelson

NEWBURG — Bonnie Ellen Nelson, 77 of Newburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 21, 1945 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Russell Edward and Eulalah Mae (Carter) Plum.
Debora Kay George

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
A review of the 2022 WVU football team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you were to roll back the clock to the spring before West Virginia met Pitt in the first renewal of the Backyard Brawl in a decade to open the new football season, you might be expecting see a revitalization of Mountaineer football if someone told you:
Kingwood Water Board discusses possible project funding

KINGWOOD — The possibility of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) funding for some of Kingwood Water Works’ projects was discussed at the most recent water board meeting. Potesta & Associates, Inc., engineer Tim Rice, who is working with the board, said an online meeting with AML, the board and Roberta Baylor, executive director of the Preston County Economic Development Authority (PCEDA), to discuss four of the board’s projects, looks promising.
Pauline Ann Jones

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Pauline Ann Jones, 80, of Ivydale, WV, passed away on December …
YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund honors Billy Coffindaffer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. recently announced the creation of a new fund as part of its $1 Million Match Campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
Sheriff's Department heavily damaged after pipe bursts

KINGWOOD — A burst pipe flooded the Preston County Sheriff’s Department with thousands of gallons of water over the holiday weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Crews from ServiceMaster were at the building Wednesday and Thursday, sucking up water and removing damaged and destroyed items, while county...
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
Commissioner Dave Price honored on retirement

KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioner Dave Price choked up a little Tuesday, as he attended his final county commission meeting. After 20 years on the commission, Price chose not to seek re-election. Next week Hunter Thomas will be sworn in to fill his seat.
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger

JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVU women open Big 12 slate on Saturday when they host Oklahoma

The Mountaineer women's basketball team heads into Big 12 Conference action, as it hosts No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting between WVU (9-2) and OU (10-1). Oklahoma leads the series, 14-10; however, the two teams are tied, 5-5, when playing in Morgantown.
Ruie L. Crawford

BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
