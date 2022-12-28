ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 30

SpinnerVision
1d ago

How about helping the working poor that are actually trying to support themselves and be productive members of society?? Instead of food & shelter for drunks & junkies give bus passes & gas cards to working people barely keeping their head above water.

Reply(1)
23
Joe
1d ago

So let me get this straight, Tina wants to fix the problems she helped create from a bill that allowed homeless to camp on sidewalks that she helped write? Its becoming more and more obvious how incredibly stupid her voter base must be to have voted for her. Anyone who believes this woman will change a thing should fully understand she has had years to do it previously and held power as speaker of the house here in Oregon.

Reply(2)
23
Dr Elliott (Wood Duck)
2d ago

vagrancy is illegal, arrest then and on the 3rd time, send them to prison for 10 years. at first, they must get a job, in 60 days, or go to prison for 1 year,

Reply(5)
12
Related
cascadebusnews.com

New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023

What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep

I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek Promises Better Attention to Economic Concerns And Agency Accountability

Tina Kotek Promises: Tina Kotek, in her first major speech as governor-elect, stated the obvious: the people are unhappy. At the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership conference on Monday in Portland, Kotek remarked, “Our state confronts several serious difficulties.” Many of the commercial, civic, and government figures who heard Kotek present her economic vision were dubious of Democratic leadership and actively sought to elect her opponents.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says

Oregon’s largest private electricity providers are dragging their feet when it comes to transitioning to renewable energy sources, a recent Sierra Club report found.  Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns […] The post Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

OHA Adopts Final Rules to Implement Oregon Psilocybin Services Act

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The rules were informed by public comments summarized in a Hearing Officer Report and a Letter to...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Grateful for Brown’s leadership

I was really happy to read John Tapogna’s op-ed about Kate Brown (“Thank you, Gov. Brown,” Dec. 21). It was important to see a data-based analysis of how well she and our state handled COVID-19. I and many others, I’m sure, appreciate her efforts. It’s too bad that more Oregonians don’t seem to recognize how well she steered us carefully through several difficult years. Think about China.We are witnessing a potential major failure of dealing with COVID. There seems to have been little thought given to balancing human lives, economic outcomes and societal well-being in the way our governor did. It will be interesting to see how China turns out.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Survey: Most LGBTQ youth in Oregon, Washington experience anxiety, depression — and struggle to get care

A survey of 34,000 LGBTQ people released by the Trevor Project in December analyzes mental health challenges at state and national levels. A new survey of LGBTQ youth across the country finds 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in 2021, the year survey responses were collected. At the same time, 60% of youth who wanted mental health care were not able to get it.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Have a safe trip: Oregon trains psilocybin facilitators

At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music. They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first U.S. state to offer controlled use of the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms to the public.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy