News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Weather Aware for Extreme Cold Friday and Saturday
Extreme cold is prompting a Weather Aware for Friday and Saturday, as some of the coldest weather we've seen in several years looks to set up across Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
The Weather Channel
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
WTRF
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend. Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters. Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday....
Rain on Friday, dry for New Year’s Eve
Mild showers this morning and afternoon temps in the mid-70s will give the feeling of a Spring day. Thursday will see the stray showers moving off during the day.
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
WCPO
Few flurries and perhaps some drizzle could make roads slick
Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries and drizzle throughout our Monday night. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
Cloudy, clear heading into Saturday; rain expected for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the clouds will roll in tonight, with lows in the upper-30s.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; quiet weekend ahead
FRIDAY: Rain chances will tend to taper off through the remainder of the day as our system begins to exit toward the east. We’ll still keep amongst clouds with occasional showers as afternoon temperatures hang in the lower 60s. Expect clouds, patchy fog and patchy rain chances overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.
