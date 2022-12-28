ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs12.com

Family gives update on man badly injured in hit-and-run at candlelight vigil

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a man seriously injured in a hit-and-run during a candlelight vigil on Monday night say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in memory of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, who died one year ago — December 26, 2021 — when he crashed his dirt bike on U.S. 1 while a Boynton Beach Police officer was pursuing him.
BOCANEWSNOW

One Killed In Boynton Beach Shooting

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man is dead following what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office calls “a rolling gun battle between vehicles” in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. PBSO says the victim, an “innocent man” who was […]
CBS Miami

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police. 
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Seven Bridges Homeowner Drank Canadian Whiskey Before Crashing Near Guard House

REFUSED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS. “PULLED AWAY” WHILE BEING HANDCUFFED. “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE DUE TO COLLIDING WITH A PALM TREE.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly crashed his Porsche SUV into a tree near the Seven Bridges Guard House on Christmas Eve […]
CBS Miami

Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing teen who could be in danger

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger on Thursday. Officials said Payton Colt, 14, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved silk shirt...
southarkansassun.com

A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.

Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
