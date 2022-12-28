Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Family gives update on man badly injured in hit-and-run at candlelight vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a man seriously injured in a hit-and-run during a candlelight vigil on Monday night say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in memory of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, who died one year ago — December 26, 2021 — when he crashed his dirt bike on U.S. 1 while a Boynton Beach Police officer was pursuing him.
Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in Boynton Beach
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man Monday during an evening of remembrance.
One Killed In Boynton Beach Shooting
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man is dead following what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office calls “a rolling gun battle between vehicles” in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. PBSO says the victim, an “innocent man” who was […]
WSVN-TV
At least 2 detained in shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained at least two people in connection to a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition. Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of Wednesday afternoon’s incident on the football field at Westside Park, located...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
Deputies: 'Rolling gun battle' claims life of innocent victim
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."
COPS: Seven Bridges Homeowner Drank Canadian Whiskey Before Crashing Near Guard House
REFUSED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS. “PULLED AWAY” WHILE BEING HANDCUFFED. “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE DUE TO COLLIDING WITH A PALM TREE.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly crashed his Porsche SUV into a tree near the Seven Bridges Guard House on Christmas Eve […]
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 595 in Broward: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night along a major roadway in Broward County that left one woman dead. FHP investigators said the crash took place just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 just east of Flamingo Road. According to an incident...
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
Man arrested for running over officer conducting traffic stop
A man's been arrested for running over a Florida officer who pulled him over during a traffic stop.
Minister Is Victim Of Hit & Run At Vigil For Boynton Beach Teen
Friends of the family of Stanley Davis III say 70-year old Minister Bernard Wright was the person who was hit by a car as he finished a Facebook Live broadcast at the site of the the vigil for Davis Monday night.
cbs12.com
Woman trapped in overturned car after crashing into ditch in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was trapped in an overturned car in Martin County, firefighters worked quickly to free her. Martin County Fire Rescue said the car overturned into a ditch on Bridge Road at around 1:45 p.m. When crews arrived they said the driver was still trapped inside the car.
wflx.com
Police: Mother tried strangling daughter, 3, before fatally stabbing her
A South Florida mother tried to strangle her 3-year-old daughter before fatally stabbing her instead, police said. Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call. According to a North...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing teen who could be in danger
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger on Thursday. Officials said Payton Colt, 14, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved silk shirt...
southarkansassun.com
A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
