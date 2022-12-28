Read full article on original website
Brittany Anderson
1d ago
Unless the people do it, nothing will be done ..The Government has become a malignant cancer insidiously seeping, creeping and peeping into every aspect of its citizens lives.
Reply
8
Related
'These folks don't get it': Trump dismisses Jan. 6 criminal referrals, says it only makes him stronger
Former President Donald Trump dismissed the House Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals Monday, admonishing the panel for engaging in "double jeopardy."
Fox News
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship came from collusion among Biden campaign, law enforcement and Twitter
Musk proves Hunter Biden censorship and confirms what most Americans knew – that Twitter took Democrats’ side during the 2020 presidential election.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
The List
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'
Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
Walter Rhein
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Fox News
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Fact Check: Claims Of Secret Service Conspiracy as Biden's Cars Catch Fire
Five of President Joe Biden's recently decommissioned vehicles caught fire at Nantucket Memorial Airport, fueling conspiracy theories and claims of sabotage.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
PopCrush
Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed
From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Fox News
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Rev. Robert Schenck, a pro-choice activist who claimed to have been tipped off on a 2014 Supreme Court decision, was found to have lied about an incident in his latest book.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
JESSE WATTERS: Our democracy was poisoned by a $40 billion tech company that censored conservatives
Jesse Watters criticizes former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for purportedly lying to Congress about Twitter censoring conservatives and for helping the Democratic Party on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Newsweek
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Fox News
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
iheart.com
Police Body Camera Footage Showing Paul Pelosi Attack Played In Court
Prosecutors played police body camera footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi during a preliminary hearing for suspect David DePape, 42, on Wednesday (December 14). Paul Pelosi is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape is accused of breaking into Pelosi's San Francisco home in late October. He told investigators he was looking for Mrs. Pelosi and planned to tie up her husband until she returned from Washington, D.C.
Comments / 6