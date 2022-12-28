ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Montana to hold hearing on proposal to change requirements for Medicaid abortions

Patients who need an abortion paid for through Montana Medicaid will need to provide personal information in advance of the service, such as last menstrual period, to prove “medical necessity,” according to a new rule proposed by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. In order to show an abortion is “medically necessary” […] The post Montana to hold hearing on proposal to change requirements for Medicaid abortions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KFYR-TV

Redrawn district map to be reviewed by Montana legislature

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s Redistricting and Apportionment Commission has approved a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts to be reviewed during the upcoming legislative session. In a 3-2 vote, chairwoman Maylinn Smith sided with Democrats to send their proposed map to the legislature. The map would...
newsfromthestates.com

Panel picks three nominees for consideration for Montana HD 80 vacancy

The Montana State Capitol in the snow on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A joint panel of Lewis and Clark County and Powell County Republicans on Tuesday picked three nominees to send to county commissioners to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard earlier this month when she was picked to fill the Senate District 40 seat.
NBCMontana

Health dept. proposes new requirements for Medicaid abortion coverage

HELENA, Mont. — This week MTFP obtained a copy of a proposed rule change from the Department of Public Health and Human Services that would add layers of red tape for low-income Montanans seeking Medicaid coverage for abortions and prohibit nurse practitioners and physician assistants from billing Medicaid for those services. By Friday, it was posted publicly along with information about its upcoming Jan. 12 hearing.
southarkansassun.com

Montana Received $200 Unemployment Benefits Using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)

Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
Daily Montanan

Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?

Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda.  This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
dillontribune.com

APR expands to over 455,000 acres in Montana

American Prairie is pleased to announce the purchase of three separate parcels of land in 2022, which adds an additional 3,412 acres to its habitat base to date. These properties were all pieces of private land located within or adjacent to existing American Prairie-owned units. The conservation organization has acquired...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Montana Free Press

Writing the rails

Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT

