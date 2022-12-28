Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Hogs continue to add special teams options
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
hogville.net
Arkansas women’s basketball drops SEC opener to LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 24/22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (13-3) was unable to overcome a tough shooting night, dropping to No. 9/9 LSU (13-0) in the SEC opener, 69-45. The Razorbacks shot 27.9 percent from the field, while holding LSU to 34 percent, but the difference in the game was the rebounding, as the Razorbacks were outrebounded, 62-30. Samara Spencer led the game with 17 points.
hogville.net
Arkansas enters game short on depth, but ready to play
WEST MEMPHIS — Arkansas is nearing critical numbers entering today’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but Sam Pittman is still expecting a great effort from his squad. In 2020 during the COVID season a team had to have 53 scholarship players available before being allowed to play a game. Arkansas is just above that number for this game though that number is no longer required to play a game. While the Hogs have new faces starting at some positions it’s special teams where the depth could be tested.
hogville.net
Kansas’ rally inspiring but not enough in 3 OTs
MEMPHIS – On a record-setting night in the Bluff City, Lance Leipold’s Kansas football team did not walk out off the Liberty Bowl with a win. And make no mistake that is what the Jayhawks (6-7) wanted first and foremost in their battled with the Razorbacks (7-6). But...
hogville.net
Victory in Memphis! Arkansas defeats Kansas in overtime to win AutoZone Liberty Bowl 55-53.
In a wild finish in Memphis, Arkansas was able to come out victorious 55-53 over Kansas to win their second consecutive bowl game. Arkansas had a 38-23 lead with then 2 minutes left in the game, but the Jayhawks rallied to push the game into overtime. The Hogs opened up...
hogville.net
McAdoo targeting call overturned
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
hogville.net
Arkansas hangs on to down Kansas 55-53 in 3 OTs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas held a 38-23 lead with under three minutes remaining and Kansas out of timeouts, but some miscues led to the Jayhawks battling back to tie the game and force overtime. The Hogs escaped with a 55-53 three-overtime win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl before 52,847 fans.
