Jayhawks set to compete in Liberty Bowl

By Lainey Gerber
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS ( KSNT ) – With the Liberty Bowl finally here, the Kansas Jayhawks are prepped and ready to play.

This game has been on the minds of Jayhawk players and their fans for weeks as they waited to see if the team would be bowl eligible this year. Players will get to display the big Liberty Bowl patch over their right shoulder for Wednesday’s game.

Fans attended a parade in downtown Memphis in preparation for the bowl game. The Jayhawks’ cheer teams, mascots and bands were all in attendance along with some old class reunions.

The Jayhawks have been practicing for 15 days straight, something the program hasn’t had since 2008, which could make a big difference in the Liberty Bowl.

KU football will play the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Memphis at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

