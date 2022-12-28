ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Republican kicked out of caucus running for Wis. Senate

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who was kicked out of the Assembly GOP caucus by fellow Republicans who said they lost trust in her after she pushed election conspiracy theories, is running for an open state Senate seat. Brandtjen launched a website announcing her candidacy for...
CBS Pittsburgh

Republican State Rep. Valerie Gaydos makes case for Speaker of the House

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Representative Valerie Gaydos, a Republican from Edgeworth is throwing her name in the ring for the Pennsylvania Speaker of the State House of Representatives. In her first interview since asking her colleagues to support her, she told me that she hopes to bridge the divide between Democrats and Republicans. "I think that everyone that I've heard from is very frustrated with the partisan political bantering going back and forth," she said. "I spent 25 years in the private sector prior to running for office in 2018, and party affiliations has never been a factor in making decisions and I think that's what makes me right for Speaker of the House." Despite Democrats winning a majority, 102 seats to 101, the death of one Democrat and the resignations of Summer Lee and Austin Davis, give Republicans a 101 to 99 majority. There will be one special election to fill the empty seat vacated by deceased Rep. Tony Deluca. On February 7, voters will head to the polls to send either Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chair Joe McAndrew or Republican pastor Clayton Walker of Verona.The election for the other two races has yet to be decided. 
WITF

Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says Kevin McCarthy deserves to be next House Speaker

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong was asked if Kevin McCarthy deserves to be elected as the next Speaker of the House. "I think he does. He's worked as hard as anybody, navigated a tumultuous time and raises as much money, I think he's been if not to every member's district, to just about every member's district and has the most relationships across as broad a section of the conference as anybody," said Armstrong.
Ballotpedia News

These Michigan State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 22-16 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 38 of 38 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan redistricting 1 year later

Good morning, today is Wednesday. Only three more days in 2022 ... One year ago today, Michigan’s inaugural citizens-led redistricting commission approved new lines for congressional and state legislative maps. This was a historic change, as previously politicians controlled the mapping process for our battleground state. What it means:...
Detroit News

U.S. Rep. Upton's father dies at 98

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton's father has died at 98, the St. Joseph lawmaker announced Tuesday. Steve Upton, who also was from St. Joseph, "passed away peacefully this morning," his son said in a statement. The elder Upton was a World War II veteran and served during the Battle of the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

