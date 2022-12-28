Read full article on original website
Republican kicked out of caucus running for Wis. Senate
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who was kicked out of the Assembly GOP caucus by fellow Republicans who said they lost trust in her after she pushed election conspiracy theories, is running for an open state Senate seat. Brandtjen launched a website announcing her candidacy for...
Republican State Rep. Valerie Gaydos makes case for Speaker of the House
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Representative Valerie Gaydos, a Republican from Edgeworth is throwing her name in the ring for the Pennsylvania Speaker of the State House of Representatives. In her first interview since asking her colleagues to support her, she told me that she hopes to bridge the divide between Democrats and Republicans. "I think that everyone that I've heard from is very frustrated with the partisan political bantering going back and forth," she said. "I spent 25 years in the private sector prior to running for office in 2018, and party affiliations has never been a factor in making decisions and I think that's what makes me right for Speaker of the House." Despite Democrats winning a majority, 102 seats to 101, the death of one Democrat and the resignations of Summer Lee and Austin Davis, give Republicans a 101 to 99 majority. There will be one special election to fill the empty seat vacated by deceased Rep. Tony Deluca. On February 7, voters will head to the polls to send either Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chair Joe McAndrew or Republican pastor Clayton Walker of Verona.The election for the other two races has yet to be decided.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition
Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
Shirkey to Jan. 6 panel: 3 lawyers, including Hillsdale leader, pressed for fake electors
Three attorneys — one of whom is a Hillsdale College vice president — pressured state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after the 2020 election to award Michigan’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump rather than President Joe Biden, Shirkey told a U.S. House committee. The Clarklake...
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line that would connect the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader in opposition to the project.
As his time in Congress ends, Peter Meijer reflects on politics, looks forward
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After winning election in 2020, Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer went to Washington eager to promote conservative principles such as limited government and economic freedom, and to find ways to boost bipartisanship. But Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, whose time in office is now coming to...
North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says Kevin McCarthy deserves to be next House Speaker
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong was asked if Kevin McCarthy deserves to be elected as the next Speaker of the House. "I think he does. He's worked as hard as anybody, navigated a tumultuous time and raises as much money, I think he's been if not to every member's district, to just about every member's district and has the most relationships across as broad a section of the conference as anybody," said Armstrong.
‘Do the right thing’: Inside Trump’s White House meeting with Chatfield, Shirkey
When meeting with then Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, former President Donald Trump pressured the two high-ranking Michigan Republicans to “have some backbone and do the right thing” when it came to potentially overturning the results of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election. That’s...
These Michigan State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 22-16 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 38 of 38 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Michigan redistricting 1 year later
Good morning, today is Wednesday. Only three more days in 2022 ... One year ago today, Michigan’s inaugural citizens-led redistricting commission approved new lines for congressional and state legislative maps. This was a historic change, as previously politicians controlled the mapping process for our battleground state. What it means:...
U.S. Rep. Upton's father dies at 98
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton's father has died at 98, the St. Joseph lawmaker announced Tuesday. Steve Upton, who also was from St. Joseph, "passed away peacefully this morning," his son said in a statement. The elder Upton was a World War II veteran and served during the Battle of the...
