Frontier girls kick off Classic with upset win
MARIETTA — The 2022 River City Classic kicked off in style Thursday as the Frontier girls claimed an upset victory over Warren, 39-32, at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena. The event’s first matchup pitted the Division II Warriors (9-2) against the Division IV Cougars (6-4) and the Cougars...
Getting it done: Parkersburg South handles business at Holiday Tournament, advances to title game
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South will meet up with Gaston Day in tonight’s holiday tournament championship game inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center. The 9-3 Spartans of head coach Trent McCallister, who was honored between games with the 20-year anniversary PSHS Class AAA state title team, watched his program secure a 66-61 victory versus Mt. Lebanon (4-4) in the opening semmifinal Thursday evening.
Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
Here’s How To Watch The Wyoming Vs. Ohio Game Tomorrow
Sadly, the Wyoming vs. Ohio game for the Arizona Bowl tomorrow will not be televised, but fret not. Here's how you can still watch the game and support our cowboys take on the Ohio Bobcats. Wyoming vs. Ohio. Friday, December 30. Kickoff at 2:30 PM. How to stream the game?
Geneal Hicks Drake
Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
Lynette K. Cross
Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.
Leona Eunice Livingston
Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Bobby Junior Adkins
Bobby Junior Adkins, 84, formerly of Ripley passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born August 12, 1938 in Spurlockville, WV, a son of the late Allie and Roy Adkins. He was raised in Boone County and spent his adult life in Jackson County, with his late wife Shirley Ann Adkins.
Mary B. Roberts
Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
William Bennett
William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother December 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett. Billy loved playing pool, fishing, and hunting.
Donna Sue Dennis
Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Barbara D. Deem Hill
Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols, 71, of Spencer, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at CAMC, Charleston. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Carolyn M. Seely
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Bessie Rose Hager
Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
Donald Lee Wallace
Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Dorothy M. Carpenter
Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
