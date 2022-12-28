ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Frontier girls kick off Classic with upset win

MARIETTA — The 2022 River City Classic kicked off in style Thursday as the Frontier girls claimed an upset victory over Warren, 39-32, at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena. The event’s first matchup pitted the Division II Warriors (9-2) against the Division IV Cougars (6-4) and the Cougars...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Getting it done: Parkersburg South handles business at Holiday Tournament, advances to title game

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South will meet up with Gaston Day in tonight’s holiday tournament championship game inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center. The 9-3 Spartans of head coach Trent McCallister, who was honored between games with the 20-year anniversary PSHS Class AAA state title team, watched his program secure a 66-61 victory versus Mt. Lebanon (4-4) in the opening semmifinal Thursday evening.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Geneal Hicks Drake

Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lynette K. Cross

Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Leona Eunice Livingston

Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bobby Junior Adkins

Bobby Junior Adkins, 84, formerly of Ripley passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born August 12, 1938 in Spurlockville, WV, a son of the late Allie and Roy Adkins. He was raised in Boone County and spent his adult life in Jackson County, with his late wife Shirley Ann Adkins.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary B. Roberts

Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
ELIZABETH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William Bennett

William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother December 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett. Billy loved playing pool, fishing, and hunting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donna Sue Dennis

Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara D. Deem Hill

Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols

Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols, 71, of Spencer, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at CAMC, Charleston. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
SPENCER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carolyn M. Seely

Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bessie Rose Hager

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald Lee Wallace

Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dorothy M. Carpenter

Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
LOWELL, OH

