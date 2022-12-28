Conchs, Hurricanes set to host Tides after going both going 1-2 during holiday tournaments

It has remained a busy holiday break for two of the Monroe County boys basketball teams as both the Coral Shores and Key West High squads participated in tournaments during the time off from school, while also preparing to host Gig Harbor, which is making the trip through the Keys to play in Tavernier on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the Conchs’ campus.

It is not the first time the team from the state of Washington has traveled across the county as, during the 2017-18 campaign, the Tides played all three Florida Keys schools — winning just one of those games during a 6-12 season for Gig Harbor. Things are much different this year, as the Tides have won six of seven to begin the season.

Similar to Gig Harbor, Wednesday’s matchup will also feature a much-improved Coral Shores program, which finished at 8-13 in 2017-18, but this season has opened with a 7-4 record. Two of those losses came during the recent KSA Events Invitational in Orlando, which was played Dec. 19-22.

“I think this was great for our program and a great opportunity for our guys to be a part of playing that caliber of competition and going on the road together and having the opportunity to bond as a team away from home,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “Overall I was pleased with how the trip went.”

Playing three games during the tournament — but not against the teams originally expected as the nationwide invitational was disrupted due to travel challenges — the ‘Canes lost 57-28 to the Cathedral Prep Ramblers, winners of the Pennsylvania 2021 5A state championship.

“In the first half against Cathedral we came out and it felt like we were shell-shocked a bit, and we were caught worried more about how good they were than we were playing our game,” said Mandozzi. “They were a heck of a team; really as good of a high school basketball team as you’ll see. When they had their first handful of dunks we seemed to let that take us out of our game early on, but then we settled in and played our game in the second half and we got better shots and it was clear that if we play our game that we can play with these good teams. We shot 50% in the fourth quarter and our defense was forcing them to take more difficult shots, so it was great progress.

The loss to Cathedral also snapped a four-game win streak for the Hurricanes, which, for the second time this season, lost back-to-back games, as Coral Shores was beaten 62-36 by Pingree, from Massachusetts .

“Our second game we really didn’t play our game, and I wasn’t too happy about our execution,” said the Coral Shores coach. “We got caught trying to play street ball and we had some guys worried about the officiating and things that were outside of our control in the first half, which was extremely disappointing. I decided to go deeper to our bench and give some of our less experienced guys the opportunity to see how they performed. I think some guys needed a reminder of what we expect of them if they want to be on the court. I’m not sure if it was the atmosphere or what, but it was a good reminder of what won’t work for us.”

On the final day of the event, Mandozzi express that he felt his team responded well and played a complete game to this time beat Pingree, which plays New England Prep School Eastern Independent League, 54-51.

“We played as a team and were focused on making the correct play for the team,” said Mandozzi. “Our shooting percentages were up, our turnovers were down, we had three guys in double figures. We really just followed our game plan and played together, and when we do that we are a really good basketball team.”

Hurricanes senior Matt St. Aubin was selected as the Coral Shores tournament MVP after being selected to the all-tournament team, averaging 9.5 points per game to go along with six rebounds per game. Isaac Holmes led the Hurricanes with 16 points and eight rebounds in their final game of the tournament, while St. Aubin added 15 points and six rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point land in the victory. Eddy Espinosa contributed 12 points and six assists on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

“I love the experience this gives us as a team,” said Mandozzi. “We want to make sure we’re tested and have experience playing against great teams because we know we’re going to see them along the way. Some of our young guys I felt got invaluable experience, guys like sophomores AJ Putetti and Ayden Lane and freshmen Donovan Thiery all saw solid minutes against the best competition they’ve face to date, which is great for their growth. They saw that they could play with teams like that, but they had some work to do to be as great as they want to be.”

Also taking a 1-2 record during its holiday tournament were the Conchs, during the Archbishop McCarthy Christmas Classic. Kevon Mills sparked Key West during the tournament opener with a nine-point, three-steal performance, while Kam Roberts made his season debut with 12 points during a hard-fought 62-58 loss to Spanish River.

The Conchs led by six at the end of the first quarter, were tied at halftime and were back in front by four at the end of the third, only to let the game slip away in the fourth during the four-point loss, but Key West rebounded the next day to garner its second win of the season, 55-51, against Jensen Beach.

The three-game event came to a close for Key West with a 58-41 loss to South Fork, to bring the Conchs record to 2-7 on the season, with an opportunity to win for the first time at home under new coach Dexter Butler on Thursday against Gig Harbor.

“Gig Harbor looks like they put a lot of points on the board,” said Mandozzi, whose team will be without reigning All-County Player of the Year Isaac Holmes, who is out of town for the holidays. “We know they’ll be good as you don’t travel completely across the country if you aren’t. We beat them five or six years ago when they came down. I know the players are different but their coaches remember that. Again, I’m excited for the opportunity for some of our young guys to have a chance. Between Donovan Thiery and Ayden Lane, specifically, I told them this is a great opportunity with Isaac out to take those minutes and show what they can do and then we need everyone to step up as that’s a lot of production to replace for us.”