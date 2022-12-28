ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Conchs, Hurricanes set to host Tides after going both going 1-2 during holiday tournaments

By By J.W. COOKE Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIOD0_0jwCaZy500

It has remained a busy holiday break for two of the Monroe County boys basketball teams as both the Coral Shores and Key West High squads participated in tournaments during the time off from school, while also preparing to host Gig Harbor, which is making the trip through the Keys to play in Tavernier on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the Conchs’ campus.

It is not the first time the team from the state of Washington has traveled across the county as, during the 2017-18 campaign, the Tides played all three Florida Keys schools — winning just one of those games during a 6-12 season for Gig Harbor. Things are much different this year, as the Tides have won six of seven to begin the season.

Similar to Gig Harbor, Wednesday’s matchup will also feature a much-improved Coral Shores program, which finished at 8-13 in 2017-18, but this season has opened with a 7-4 record. Two of those losses came during the recent KSA Events Invitational in Orlando, which was played Dec. 19-22.

“I think this was great for our program and a great opportunity for our guys to be a part of playing that caliber of competition and going on the road together and having the opportunity to bond as a team away from home,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “Overall I was pleased with how the trip went.”

Playing three games during the tournament — but not against the teams originally expected as the nationwide invitational was disrupted due to travel challenges — the ‘Canes lost 57-28 to the Cathedral Prep Ramblers, winners of the Pennsylvania 2021 5A state championship.

“In the first half against Cathedral we came out and it felt like we were shell-shocked a bit, and we were caught worried more about how good they were than we were playing our game,” said Mandozzi. “They were a heck of a team; really as good of a high school basketball team as you’ll see. When they had their first handful of dunks we seemed to let that take us out of our game early on, but then we settled in and played our game in the second half and we got better shots and it was clear that if we play our game that we can play with these good teams. We shot 50% in the fourth quarter and our defense was forcing them to take more difficult shots, so it was great progress.

The loss to Cathedral also snapped a four-game win streak for the Hurricanes, which, for the second time this season, lost back-to-back games, as Coral Shores was beaten 62-36 by Pingree, from Massachusetts .

“Our second game we really didn’t play our game, and I wasn’t too happy about our execution,” said the Coral Shores coach. “We got caught trying to play street ball and we had some guys worried about the officiating and things that were outside of our control in the first half, which was extremely disappointing. I decided to go deeper to our bench and give some of our less experienced guys the opportunity to see how they performed. I think some guys needed a reminder of what we expect of them if they want to be on the court. I’m not sure if it was the atmosphere or what, but it was a good reminder of what won’t work for us.”

On the final day of the event, Mandozzi express that he felt his team responded well and played a complete game to this time beat Pingree, which plays New England Prep School Eastern Independent League, 54-51.

“We played as a team and were focused on making the correct play for the team,” said Mandozzi. “Our shooting percentages were up, our turnovers were down, we had three guys in double figures. We really just followed our game plan and played together, and when we do that we are a really good basketball team.”

Hurricanes senior Matt St. Aubin was selected as the Coral Shores tournament MVP after being selected to the all-tournament team, averaging 9.5 points per game to go along with six rebounds per game. Isaac Holmes led the Hurricanes with 16 points and eight rebounds in their final game of the tournament, while St. Aubin added 15 points and six rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point land in the victory. Eddy Espinosa contributed 12 points and six assists on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

“I love the experience this gives us as a team,” said Mandozzi. “We want to make sure we’re tested and have experience playing against great teams because we know we’re going to see them along the way. Some of our young guys I felt got invaluable experience, guys like sophomores AJ Putetti and Ayden Lane and freshmen Donovan Thiery all saw solid minutes against the best competition they’ve face to date, which is great for their growth. They saw that they could play with teams like that, but they had some work to do to be as great as they want to be.”

Also taking a 1-2 record during its holiday tournament were the Conchs, during the Archbishop McCarthy Christmas Classic. Kevon Mills sparked Key West during the tournament opener with a nine-point, three-steal performance, while Kam Roberts made his season debut with 12 points during a hard-fought 62-58 loss to Spanish River.

The Conchs led by six at the end of the first quarter, were tied at halftime and were back in front by four at the end of the third, only to let the game slip away in the fourth during the four-point loss, but Key West rebounded the next day to garner its second win of the season, 55-51, against Jensen Beach.

The three-game event came to a close for Key West with a 58-41 loss to South Fork, to bring the Conchs record to 2-7 on the season, with an opportunity to win for the first time at home under new coach Dexter Butler on Thursday against Gig Harbor.

“Gig Harbor looks like they put a lot of points on the board,” said Mandozzi, whose team will be without reigning All-County Player of the Year Isaac Holmes, who is out of town for the holidays. “We know they’ll be good as you don’t travel completely across the country if you aren’t. We beat them five or six years ago when they came down. I know the players are different but their coaches remember that. Again, I’m excited for the opportunity for some of our young guys to have a chance. Between Donovan Thiery and Ayden Lane, specifically, I told them this is a great opportunity with Isaac out to take those minutes and show what they can do and then we need everyone to step up as that’s a lot of production to replace for us.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development

Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
MIAMI, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
MIAMI, FL
floridabulldog.org

Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban

(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Body found in the Florida Keys on Christmas, identified as boater

WISTERIA ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The dead body of a man found on Christmas in the Florida Keys has been identified. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day a passerby found the man's body on Wisteria Island. The person contacted the U.S. Coast Guard who notified the sheriff's office.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
pethelpful.com

High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida City approves major projects

Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming. At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
calleochonews.com

New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees

The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police

MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.>>>>>Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.She was escorted from the scene by two deputies. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window of a sports car along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said Perez-Valdivia turned himself in after...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead after two cars collide in Southwest Miami-Dade

A drive turned deadly in Southwest Miami-Dade. Debris was scattered across the road near Southwest 137th Avenue and 146th Street after two cars collided, Tuesday afternoon. The impact left one person dead while another person was airlifted to the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy