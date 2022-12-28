ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Surgeon provides hope for young Keys athlete

By By RICHARD TAMBORRINO Special to The Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Many children grow up dreaming of someday becoming professional athletes, but only a fraction ever realize those aspirations. However, Key Largo orthopedic surgeon Derek Papp, M.D., may have kept that hope alive for Key West teen Xavier “Javy” Perez.

Fourteen-year-old Javy has not only been turning heads in Key West for his baseball prowess, but he also comes from a skilled sports family. His sister was one of the top softball catchers at Key West High School and is now playing at FIU, while his father played on the Key West varsity baseball team for four years.

But sports injuries occur, and Javy, who’s played shortstop on his school’s baseball team, point guard on the basketball team and quarterback on the football team, was not spared. What stung the most for the youth was jeopardizing his childhood goal of playing professional baseball in the future.

During a regional baseball tournament in Tallahassee earlier this year, Javy endured an epicondyle fracture of his right elbow while making a hard, awkward throw from the shortstop position, a traumatic injury that required surgery.

Local residents are familiar with the limited surgical access options available in the Keys, and Javy’s family was no different. They were concerned with travel to the mainland and the potential high expense associated with their son’s treatment. But they also didn’t want to deny Javy his dream.

And the way Papp, a sports medicine surgeon with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, would find his way to young Javy was both lucky and somewhat amazing.

When the injury occurred, Daryl Osbahr, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon from Winter Park, was in attendance, rooting for his son who was on the opposing team. Osbahr happens to be a close friend of Papp, since they are both avid baseball fans and worked in the Baltimore Orioles organization together. Osbahr, who continues to consult with several MLB teams, diagnosed the injury and referred the family to Papp, who’s been practicing in the Keys for five years and lives in Key Largo.

Papp said Javy’s injury was more complex that what he typically sees in young athletes — “Little League elbow,” which is more common than a full displacement and generally treated with rest.

Papp performed the surgery at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and Javy is progressing nicely. Today, the multi-sport middle schooler is almost fully recovered, as the screws came out after six weeks and he started practicing basketball after nine weeks.

But the importance of having such specialized healthcare access in the Keys for their child was clearly evident for the Perez family. Since her young son’s bones are still in development, mother Terese worried the family would have to seek medical attention outside of the area to ensure her son had the greatest opportunity to continue playing baseball.

Papp specializes in orthopedic sports medicine and his surgical areas of expertise include arthroscopic surgery, shoulder and elbow disorders and knee ligament injuries.

He said that over half his patients have shoulder-related injuries and he performs some knee replacements and ACL reconstructions as well.

Much of his work involves arthroscopy, which is minimally invasive and offers a quicker recovery period.

His expertise is in the athletes’ shoulders and elbows.

“I really enjoy Tommy John surgeries,” he said, admitting there haven’t been many of those opportunities here in the Keys.

The reconstructive surgery, which is named after the first MLB pitcher to undergo the procedure, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow.

Papp provides orthopedic care to athletes of all skill levels, including professional, collegiate, high school and recreational athletes. He continues to serve as a team physician for the Baltimore Orioles and formerly served as head team physician for their minor league affiliate, the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

Papp has also served as a team physician for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Florida Panthers, Florida International University athletics and Miami-Dade County Public Schools athletics. Prior to moving to South Florida, he was also a part-time assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“I love it here in the Keys. People here are super thankful for finally getting access to healthcare services not seen before,” he said.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development

Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

'Westofchester' pays homage to suburban nostalgia. The result is uniquely Miami

Sometimes you have to leave your hometown to appreciate it. For local artist Melissa Gutierrez, the nostalgia for her Miami suburban neighborhood was so strong, she turned it into art. Her work has become a popular Instagram page called Westofchester, with now over 4,900 followers. The colorful digital illustrations focus...
MIAMI, FL
floridabulldog.org

Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban

(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
FLORIDA STATE
Eater

Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022

As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Big Orange won't make annual drop at Bayfront Park for 2023

MIAMI -- Revelers will ring in 2023 in just a few days, and tens of thousands of people will make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show. But the Big Orange will not be making its traditional 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel for a third year in a row.Organizers cited health concerns for the change this year after last year's event brought 100,000 spectators to the site. "Because of the outbreak of the flu, and people come from all over the country, we decided not to do it with The...
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

Fatal Flight: Eastern Airlines Flight 401 – 50 Years Later

This week, there will be a special commemoration of the new monument on Curtiss Parkway in memory of the 101 souls lost fifty years ago on Eastern Airlines Flight 401. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1pm on Curtiss Parkway, near the Miami Springs Golf Course.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police

MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.>>>>>Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.She was escorted from the scene by two deputies. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Body found in the Florida Keys on Christmas, identified as boater

WISTERIA ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The dead body of a man found on Christmas in the Florida Keys has been identified. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day a passerby found the man's body on Wisteria Island. The person contacted the U.S. Coast Guard who notified the sheriff's office.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
pethelpful.com

High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home

It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy