Surgeon provides hope for young Keys athlete

Many children grow up dreaming of someday becoming professional athletes, but only a fraction ever realize those aspirations. However, Key Largo orthopedic surgeon Derek Papp, M.D., may have kept that hope alive for Key West teen Xavier “Javy” Perez.

Fourteen-year-old Javy has not only been turning heads in Key West for his baseball prowess, but he also comes from a skilled sports family. His sister was one of the top softball catchers at Key West High School and is now playing at FIU, while his father played on the Key West varsity baseball team for four years.

But sports injuries occur, and Javy, who’s played shortstop on his school’s baseball team, point guard on the basketball team and quarterback on the football team, was not spared. What stung the most for the youth was jeopardizing his childhood goal of playing professional baseball in the future.

During a regional baseball tournament in Tallahassee earlier this year, Javy endured an epicondyle fracture of his right elbow while making a hard, awkward throw from the shortstop position, a traumatic injury that required surgery.

Local residents are familiar with the limited surgical access options available in the Keys, and Javy’s family was no different. They were concerned with travel to the mainland and the potential high expense associated with their son’s treatment. But they also didn’t want to deny Javy his dream.

And the way Papp, a sports medicine surgeon with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, would find his way to young Javy was both lucky and somewhat amazing.

When the injury occurred, Daryl Osbahr, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon from Winter Park, was in attendance, rooting for his son who was on the opposing team. Osbahr happens to be a close friend of Papp, since they are both avid baseball fans and worked in the Baltimore Orioles organization together. Osbahr, who continues to consult with several MLB teams, diagnosed the injury and referred the family to Papp, who’s been practicing in the Keys for five years and lives in Key Largo.

Papp said Javy’s injury was more complex that what he typically sees in young athletes — “Little League elbow,” which is more common than a full displacement and generally treated with rest.

Papp performed the surgery at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and Javy is progressing nicely. Today, the multi-sport middle schooler is almost fully recovered, as the screws came out after six weeks and he started practicing basketball after nine weeks.

But the importance of having such specialized healthcare access in the Keys for their child was clearly evident for the Perez family. Since her young son’s bones are still in development, mother Terese worried the family would have to seek medical attention outside of the area to ensure her son had the greatest opportunity to continue playing baseball.

Papp specializes in orthopedic sports medicine and his surgical areas of expertise include arthroscopic surgery, shoulder and elbow disorders and knee ligament injuries.

He said that over half his patients have shoulder-related injuries and he performs some knee replacements and ACL reconstructions as well.

Much of his work involves arthroscopy, which is minimally invasive and offers a quicker recovery period.

His expertise is in the athletes’ shoulders and elbows.

“I really enjoy Tommy John surgeries,” he said, admitting there haven’t been many of those opportunities here in the Keys.

The reconstructive surgery, which is named after the first MLB pitcher to undergo the procedure, is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow.

Papp provides orthopedic care to athletes of all skill levels, including professional, collegiate, high school and recreational athletes. He continues to serve as a team physician for the Baltimore Orioles and formerly served as head team physician for their minor league affiliate, the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

Papp has also served as a team physician for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Florida Panthers, Florida International University athletics and Miami-Dade County Public Schools athletics. Prior to moving to South Florida, he was also a part-time assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“I love it here in the Keys. People here are super thankful for finally getting access to healthcare services not seen before,” he said.

