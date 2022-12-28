Key West City Manager finalists: Raymond Bossert

The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is taking a look at each of the candidates and their qualifications.

The search for a new city manager is critical for the Southernmost City. With City Manager Patti McLauchlin retiring, the abrupt resignation of City Attorney Shawn Smith and commissioners Jimmy Weekley, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow leaving the dais in the next election cycle, the city stands to collectively lose more than 100 years of institutional knowledge.

Raymond “Boz” Bossert is a retired U.S. Army Colonel serving as the current administrator of the Village of Port Edwards, Wisconsin – a town roughly the size of Key West.

Bossert holds a pair of master’s degrees; the first is in public administration and the second is in strategic leadership.

“I have been in government service for over 38 years,” Bossert wrote in his application. “These (two degrees) have inspired me to continue to serve the public in other capacities differing from the military.”

Bossert has held the position in Port Edwards since retiring in 2020 from the U.S. Army National Guard as a Human Resources Director, Engineer and Emergency Management Project Director.

He said he was a proven leader and experienced in team building, educational instruction, construction quality assurance, security, safety planning, emergency management and project management. He was also “customer-focused and a results-oriented team player with exemplary leadership, planning, training, organizational and problem-solving abilities.

“As an Army engineer, I am uniquely qualified to build, manage and operate large facilities, a city being one of them,” he wrote. “My background and desire to continue to serve citizens have driven me to seek out challenges and solve for ‘YES.’ [If] you seek someone to work with city leaders and citizens as a partner, a hands-on leader, and someone who can work with, inspire and mentor a city staff, you found your [next] city manager.”

Bossert said he knows the meaning of team building and that his strong background in budget development and finance, public works and engineering project management, human resources management and organizational leadership skills have given him the ability to cultivate positive and productive relationships with senior boards, staff and community members.

“I mandate full transparency in all dealings with the City Commission, all staff and our citizens, Bossert wrote. “Trust and respect are critical to a professional and effective work environment. While we all bring differing opinions and perspectives to many issues, once a decision is made, we must ‘move forward’ with one voice and message to succeed.”

Among his accomplishments in Port Edwards, Bossert said he started a quarterly newsletter for residents, developed an app to inform citizens quickly during emergencies and issued a yearly “State of the City” message.

“I firmly believe in a true ‘open door’ policy. Regardless of the issue, my time is your time when it comes to a commissioner, staff member or citizen.”

Bossert wrote that innovation and relevancy are critical to a successful city leader and staff, which he strives to maintain. “We all must move toward developed goals and objectives, and everyone from the city manager to the newest staff member must know the ‘end state.’

“I believe in constant staff assessments, and counseling (every encounter is an opportunity to assess) and will hold staff accountable when necessary,” Bossert said.

Like all applicants, Bossert outlined his 30/60/90-day goals.

In the short term, he said he would get his feet wet observing and consume data from direct reports, staff, departments, the mayor’s office, commission members, citizens and city partners. He also planned to have a more detailed meeting with the mayor and commissioners to better understand their concerns, priorities and goals. He would also host a town hall for all employees.

In the 60-day window, Bossert said he would establish a meeting schedule with direct report staff to observe their interactions with each other and allow them to view his leadership, what questions he asks and his process for capturing takeaways from meetings.

He would also conduct more detailed city staff engagements, going on patrol with the police and engaging with the fire department at their stations and on the scene, in addition to observing public works in action.

“I need to observe them in their day-to-day environment, giving me a sense of how they operate, follow policies and procedures and what is their style of public conduct/contact,” wrote Bossert. “Then, using my experience, I can use these on-site visits to inform any department adjustments.”

He would also expand his contact to county, state and federal leaders and civic and business organizations.

Within 90 days, Bossert said his administration should be achieving what he calls “steady state operations.’’ He also hopes to begin diving deeper into the city’s Strategic Plan with department leaders. Lastly, he would start surveying city staff to gauge where they were as a team while identifying the positives and negatives of the city the manager is charged to correct.

The Key West City Commission hopes to have the new city manager in place by April.