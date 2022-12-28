Marine navigation system leads to coral damage

Marine navigation systems or GPS units on boats are designed to help mariners better navigate waters and protect marine resources, but recently one system has done just the opposite and caused extensive damage to one Upper Keys coral nursery.

Instead of warning mariners about a Coral Restoration Foundation coral nursery, the marine navigation system appeared to have done more to encourage boaters to drop anchor on the site, resulting in extensive damage to the endangered corals cared for in the nursery.

Years ago, when a live rock aquaculture farm was established between Pickles Reef and Molasses Reef off Tavernier, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) labeled the location where the coral nursery is housed as an “Obstruction/Fish Haven,” a designation for artificial structures that could impede surface navigation and foul anchors. That designation has been placed on marine GPS used by mariners and has led to two recent incidents that have killed and damaged corals, reared to save local coral populations.

On Oct. 22, the Coral Restoration Foundation team arrived onsite to find a boat anchored and actively fishing,” according to CRF Director of Restoration Strategy Jessica Levy. After advising them of the endangered coral species below, the anglers thanked the team for the information and began to pull anchor. While pulling anchor, they dislodged an entire coral tree from the ocean floor, a structure that held 60 fragments of critically endangered corals.

About a week later, a second boating incident damaged the same CRF nursery and affected the genetic bank section of the coral nursery where genotypes of corals are housed long-term for use in research. CRF arrived at the nursery to find the aftermath of what appeared to be an anchor drag through multiple coral trees in the gene bank, according to Levy. One tree had half of a branch broken from it and about 100 coral fragments were scattered on the seafloor.

“Some of those corals died, and all of them lost their genetic tags,” Levy said. “The surviving corals are now categorized as unknown genotypes and will be cared for until their genes can be sequenced, a costly and time-consuming endeavor.”

Impacting corals, even in areas where fishing is allowed, is a violation of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary regulations. Current fishing regulations do not prohibit anchoring or fishing in the area.

“The number of genotypes lost is currently unknown, but as many as eight trees were damaged and had lost frags that were scattered on the sea floor,” CFR Communications Director Alice Grainger said of the two incidents. “We filled two new Coral Trees with these damaged coral fragments, a total of around 130 corals. At least 30 corals were dead and had to be moved to the recycle pile. Their genetic material is now lost forever.

“We have made a number of attempts to contact Garmin via email, by phone, and through their website, but so far, we have had no response. Our team is still trying to alert them to the issue.”

The anchoring incidents come as the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is working on an overhaul of its regulations and proposed what is being called the Restoration Blueprint, which will guide Sanctuary regulations for years to come. The Blueprint proposes more protections in place for coral restoration areas.

NOAA’s Restoration Blueprint proposes the protection of in-water nurseries along with active restoration sites. The Sanctuary, private groups and universities are desperately working on multiple efforts to rear coral and out-plant coral, as the Keys coral reef are experiencing massive die-offs because of disease, water quality and other stresses. The Keys reef has lost an estimated 98% of its coral cover in the past 40 years and the ecosystem is teetering on the brink of extinction.

“We are appealing to anglers and boaters to be vigilant about where they drop anchor and fishing line,” Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “Raising baby corals in the open ocean is a critical component of reef restoration to ensure viable fish populations in the future.”

There are multiple coral restoration and nurseries spread throughout the Florida Keys and operated by various science-based groups, with the CRF working on about 30 restoration sites, gathering data and working with its scientific partners. In 2022, the group worked on 10 restoration sites, seven of which are “Mission: Iconic Reefs” sites

Mission: Iconic Reefs is an ambitious undertaking is a collaboration between NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation and Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the State of Florida, Coral Restoration Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, The Florida Aquarium, The Nature Conservancy, Reef Renewal and University of Florida.

The goal is to restore nearly 3 million square feet of the Florida Reef Tract, about the size of 52 football fields, at seven key reef sites. The seven reefs are Carysfort, Horse Shoe, Cheeca Rocks, Sombrero, Newfound Harbor, Looe Key and Eastern Dry Rocks.

tohara@keysnews.com