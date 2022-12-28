Sign removal may finally get court date

After more than three years, former Marathon City Council member Dan Zieg’s petit theft charge remains unresolved.

On Dec. 8, 2019, then-Councilman Zieg was arrested with his domestic partner, Marathon City Clerk Diane Clavier, on one count of second-degree petit theft in the alleged theft of a sign belonging to then-Councilman Mark Senmartin.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras outside Senmartin’s business, Cash Flow Jewelry and Pawn, in the Town Square Shopping Center, where the sign was located.

In those three years, multiple court proceedings, postponements and limited court time due to COVID-19 have dragged the case into its fourth year. It is scheduled to be heard in January.

Most recently, Zieg and Clavier’s attorney, William J. Heffernan Jr., filed a motion to dismiss the case citing that Clavier, who is accused of removing the sign and placing it in the trunk of Zieg’s car, was within her job responsibilities to remove what he described as a political campaign sign because the sign was illegal as it did not have the proper disclosure wording on it stating who sponsored it and was out in public more than 10 days after the 2019 election.

However, Senmartin maintains that the stolen sign, which had the wording “Drop Doc Zieg,” was not a campaign sign. He likened it to a “generic” bumper sticker showing support for or against any type of personal sentiment.

“It would be like a ‘No Nukes’ sign or a ‘Save the Planet’ statement,” Senmartin said. “It doesn’t qualify as a political sign. It’s simply my freedom of speech.”

The stolen sign also wasn’t a political sign for his own personal campaign, Senmartin maintains, as he was serving his final term of office after winning re-election in 2018.

Monroe County Attorney Dennis Ward has been trying to move along the trial throughout and said that while the couple’s attorney has filed multiple motions to dismiss the charges as political in nature, he views it as a theft, pure and simple.

Political observers in Marathon speculate that Zieg views the charge as frivolous, pointing to an ad for Zieg’s 2014 Jaguar XJL, which was listed for sale shortly after the alleged incident. It states the vehicle was “only used 1x as a getaway car.”

Senmartin contends that it was neither the councilman’s nor the city clerk’s duty to personally remove what they claim was a campaign sign. Rather, the proper approach would have been to alert Marathon code enforcement to what they contended was a violation and allow that city department to make that determination.

At the time, Senmatin offered the couple the opportunity to return the sign without further incident. When they ignored his request, he contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to file charges.

Recently, the Marathon City Council heard Resolution 2022-133, which would formally encourage Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint Zieg to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board. Senmartin sent a letter last week to DeSantis and Housing Executive Assistant Sheila Freaney alerting them to the sign incident and encouraging them to reject Zieg for the post.