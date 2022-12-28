ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Roadwork to force detours

The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

The milling and paving operation on Bertha Street will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a news release from Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Because of the work, there will various detours and lane closures. Work starts on Bertha at South Roosevelt Boulevard, toward Flagler Avenue, with only one-way traffic southbound from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 9.

On Bertha, from Atlantic Avenue to Flagler, there will be a flagging operation alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone in both directions during the week.

Flagler, from George Street to Second Street, will be closed to all traffic from 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, with detours in place, according to Crean.

The milling and resurfacing on First Street, from Flagler to South Roosevelt, will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, with flagging operations alternating one-lane traffic.

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

