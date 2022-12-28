Body found on Wisteria Island

The body of an adult male was found dead on Wisteria Island on Christmas morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The man was found around 10:30 a.m. by a passing boater, who notified the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard then notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, Linhardt said, adding autopsy results are pending.