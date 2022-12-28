ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Body found on Wisteria Island

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

The body of an adult male was found dead on Wisteria Island on Christmas morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The man was found around 10:30 a.m. by a passing boater, who notified the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard then notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, Linhardt said, adding autopsy results are pending.

cw34.com

Body found in the Florida Keys on Christmas, identified as boater

WISTERIA ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The dead body of a man found on Christmas in the Florida Keys has been identified. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day a passerby found the man's body on Wisteria Island. The person contacted the U.S. Coast Guard who notified the sheriff's office.
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

