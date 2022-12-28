ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
James Harden Uses Dwyane Wade’s 3 NBA Title As Target

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers has arguably been the best shooting guard of this NBA’s generation. His resume speaks for itself, as he has accomplished a ton individually despite being the sixth man for the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His game...
A Look At The Miami Heat's Playoffs Success During The Dolphins' 22-year drought

This day 22 years ago marks the last time the Miami Dolphins had postseason success when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. The Dolphins appeared in just four playoff games since 2000, getting outscored by an average margin of 20 points. They have a chance to make the playoffs this season with a win against the New England Patriots and a Jets loss/tie. It would be their second playoff berth since 2016, and their third since 2008.
