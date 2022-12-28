Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Phoenix Suns Receive Brutal Devin Booker Injury News
The Phoenix Suns are going to have their work cut out for them in the next few weeks. That is because they are going to be without their NBA All-Star guard, Devin Booker, for at least a month as he suffered a left groin strain. At that point, Booker will...
The WNBA is infiltrating the NBA, several star players at a time
When assessing where young stars Jaden Ivey and Paolo Banchero got their hoop skills from, look no further than their WNBA moms.
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Raptors Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: More on ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Predicting The Los Angeles Lakers 'Win And Loss' Record For The Rest Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Los Angeles Lakers are in tough situation after Anthony Davis' injury. Per recent reports, he is out until at least mid-January, and even though LeBron James is playing great, the Purple and Gold are not in a good position ahead of the upcoming NBA playoffs.
James Harden Uses Dwyane Wade’s 3 NBA Title As Target
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers has arguably been the best shooting guard of this NBA’s generation. His resume speaks for itself, as he has accomplished a ton individually despite being the sixth man for the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His game...
TCU, HC Sonny Dykes plan to honor Mike Leach at Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan
As TCU readies for its most important game in a generation, the Horned Frogs stopped to consider and honor the memory of one of the sport's most lovable figures; the one and only Mike Leach
This Day In Lakers History: Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain Conclude Undefeated Month In Record Fashion
The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers were one of the more special teams in NBA history, reaching multiple milestones and accomplishments en route to a championship trophy. Led by the likes of Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor, the roster proved to be too much for the rest of the league.
A Look At The Miami Heat's Playoffs Success During The Dolphins' 22-year drought
This day 22 years ago marks the last time the Miami Dolphins had postseason success when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. The Dolphins appeared in just four playoff games since 2000, getting outscored by an average margin of 20 points. They have a chance to make the playoffs this season with a win against the New England Patriots and a Jets loss/tie. It would be their second playoff berth since 2016, and their third since 2008.
Stars eye fourth straight win, host Erik Karlsson, Sharks
The Dallas Stars aim to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games and slow down red-hot defenseman Erik
