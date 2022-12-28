Read full article on original website
"Top 10" in the South Metro, December 29, 2022 - January 4, 2023
Each week I will be adding the Top 10 of the week or more. Some weeks there will be more than 10 because it's so hard to narrow them down. Please be sure to check with each venue/event for changes prior to attending in the event of cancellations or changes.
Where Your Favorite TV Celebrities Would Hang Out in Rochester
Check Out These Hot Spots in Rochester, Minnesota Where TV Celebrities Would Hang Out. We know that a lot of celebrities have visited Rochester because of Mayo Clinic, but where would they go in our town to just hang out? I asked around to see where our "Cheers" would be or where the cast of Friends would be drinking coffee and here are a few of the favorite spots in town.
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Open Letter to the Guy in Rochester That I Almost Hit with My Car
To the guy that walked in front of my car in downtown Rochester, Minnesota this morning at 6:47am by the old Porch Fried Chicken restaurant, for the love of all things, PLEASE wear something so I can see you and quit jaywalking. I almost hit you this morning. You scared...
LOOK: Plainview Minnesota Home Has Maids Stairway + So Much Pepsi
It's not often you find a beautiful Victorian-style home (from 1890) with Pepsi everywhere, but this Plainview home (about 30 miles East of Rochester, Minnesota) has that and then...more Pepsi!. What Is a Maids Stair and Why Is It In Plainview?. A maid's stairway (or staircase) is the stairway servants...
KEYC
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag reflects on career ahead of retirement
(ABC 6 News) – Some could argue he’s one of the faces of Freeborn County, and after nearly 30 years in the field, Sheriff Kurt Freitag is ready to retire. In the early 1990s, Freitag worked part-time in his hometown of Granite Falls. In 1995, he came to Freeborn County when he was hired by then-Sheriff Don Nolander.
KAAL-TV
Holiday gas station reports robbery
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Holiday gas station at 1851 Assisi Drive reported a robbery at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to Rochester police, an “older white male” entered the store and showed the clerks a piece of paper that said he had a gun.
Southern Minnesota News
2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary
A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
KAAL-TV
Frigid temperatures cause freezing pipes
(ABC 6 News) – Recent frigid temperatures meant the Rochester fire department says they’re responding to more calls for burst sprinklers. Water was dripping from the ceiling, and onto the pavement outside the castle community Monday afternoon after a sprinkler head burst in the commercial building. Extreme cold...
hot967.fm
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Rochester shooting
(Rochester, MN) — Rochester police say a woman was critically wounded and her boyfriend is in custody after a shooting believed to have happened on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to reach her when she didn’t show up for a custody exchange Christmas morning. A five-year-old told responding officers their mother was hurt, and a two-year-old girl was also in the apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to her head. Police say the suspect had a magazine on him with rounds matching the caliber of the bullet in the apparent shooting.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
fox9.com
Rochester man accused of shooting woman, leaving her seriously injured in apartment with her kids
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is charged with attempted murder for a horrific shooting on Christmas Eve in Rochester, Minnesota in which the victim was first discovered seriously hurt by her children on Christmas Day. Charges were filed against 34-year-old Phillip Turner Jr. on Wednesday for the shooting...
KAAL-TV
Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester
Authorities in Olmsted County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon. According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller, the body was discovered by someone walking their dog around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West River Road near River Bluff Lane Northwest.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
