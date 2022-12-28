ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Where Your Favorite TV Celebrities Would Hang Out in Rochester

Check Out These Hot Spots in Rochester, Minnesota Where TV Celebrities Would Hang Out. We know that a lot of celebrities have visited Rochester because of Mayo Clinic, but where would they go in our town to just hang out? I asked around to see where our "Cheers" would be or where the cast of Friends would be drinking coffee and here are a few of the favorite spots in town.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Holiday gas station reports robbery

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Holiday gas station at 1851 Assisi Drive reported a robbery at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to Rochester police, an “older white male” entered the store and showed the clerks a piece of paper that said he had a gun.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary

A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
WASECA, MN
KAAL-TV

Frigid temperatures cause freezing pipes

(ABC 6 News) – Recent frigid temperatures meant the Rochester fire department says they’re responding to more calls for burst sprinklers. Water was dripping from the ceiling, and onto the pavement outside the castle community Monday afternoon after a sprinkler head burst in the commercial building. Extreme cold...
ROCHESTER, MN
hot967.fm

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Rochester shooting

(Rochester, MN) — Rochester police say a woman was critically wounded and her boyfriend is in custody after a shooting believed to have happened on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to reach her when she didn’t show up for a custody exchange Christmas morning. A five-year-old told responding officers their mother was hurt, and a two-year-old girl was also in the apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to her head. Police say the suspect had a magazine on him with rounds matching the caliber of the bullet in the apparent shooting.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Name released of body found in Rochester ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
KASSON, MN
Bring Me The News

Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

Authorities in Olmsted County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon. According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller, the body was discovered by someone walking their dog around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West River Road near River Bluff Lane Northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

