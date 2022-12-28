ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Polar Plunge to continue this 1st

Every year, dozens and dozens of locals are, as they join Sam Simon in a jump into the Ohio River for the Annual Polar Plunge event. This year, the event is on once again, with a 10:30 starting time at the Post 23 Court Street “side door.”. A parade...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Larry Salyers is Crocheting from the Heart

A smile comes to my face picturing these words. It’s almost like you can feel the rhythm of the beat as the hoop interlocks the loops of yarn watching Larry Salyers crochet. Larry Salyers is an elementary school teacher at Cannonsburg Elementary in Boyd County by day, but in his spare time, he has become Jolly Crochet Larry. For the last few years, Salyers has been using his talents with crocheting to give gifts to children at school to make Christmas extra special.
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky firefighter honored for 50 years of service

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Firefighters and a community in Boyd County, Kentucky are celebrating a milestone achievement for one of their own. Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Captain Bob Johnson has just reached 50 years of service. Johnson joined the Cannonsburg VFD in 1972, just one year after it was formed, and he’s been […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

The man with the golden gun

On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Scrubs Magazine

Deaf Nurse Overcomes Discrimination to Provide Healthcare

Rachel Persinger, who works on the Open Heart Progressive Care Unit in the Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia, has become an inspiration to nurses everywhere. She took an unusual route to landing her dream job. As a deaf person, she overcame discrimination and countless challenges to become the provider she always wanted to be.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

WVSP searching for missing juvenile

SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Gallia County man charged for forest fires

COLUMBUS — A fire department administrator and former 911 dispatcher was charged federally with crimes related to at least 24 arson fires since spring 2022 in Wayne National Forest, according to a press released from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. James A. Bartels, 50,...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field

CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy