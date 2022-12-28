Read full article on original website
Polar Plunge to continue this 1st
Every year, dozens and dozens of locals are, as they join Sam Simon in a jump into the Ohio River for the Annual Polar Plunge event. This year, the event is on once again, with a 10:30 starting time at the Post 23 Court Street “side door.”. A parade...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
ashlandbeacon.com
Larry Salyers is Crocheting from the Heart
A smile comes to my face picturing these words. It’s almost like you can feel the rhythm of the beat as the hoop interlocks the loops of yarn watching Larry Salyers crochet. Larry Salyers is an elementary school teacher at Cannonsburg Elementary in Boyd County by day, but in his spare time, he has become Jolly Crochet Larry. For the last few years, Salyers has been using his talents with crocheting to give gifts to children at school to make Christmas extra special.
WSAZ
Canoeing project in Portsmouth awarded Burners Without Borders micro-grant
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Collective Effervescence on the Ohio River project was one of 33 around the world selected to receive a prestigious micro-grant. The grant funding comes in the sum of $1,500 from the Burners Without Borders organization. Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne was happy to hear that the...
Kentucky firefighter honored for 50 years of service
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Firefighters and a community in Boyd County, Kentucky are celebrating a milestone achievement for one of their own. Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Captain Bob Johnson has just reached 50 years of service. Johnson joined the Cannonsburg VFD in 1972, just one year after it was formed, and he’s been […]
Ironton Tribune
The man with the golden gun
On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
Scrubs Magazine
Deaf Nurse Overcomes Discrimination to Provide Healthcare
Rachel Persinger, who works on the Open Heart Progressive Care Unit in the Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia, has become an inspiration to nurses everywhere. She took an unusual route to landing her dream job. As a deaf person, she overcame discrimination and countless challenges to become the provider she always wanted to be.
Huntington Cabell Wayne animal shelter crowded in freezing temperatures
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures below freezing, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter has had to make adjustments to the animals’ living arrangements. Workers had to bring animals who could typically stay outside, inside to keep them warm. When the temperature drops below 40 degrees, they say, none of the animals are able […]
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Metro News
Huntington Council approves half-million dollar request for Keith Albee improvements
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night allocating $500,000 for renovations at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington. Mayor Steve Williams said the Keith Albee board is hoping to raise nearly $20 million to finance improvements to the historic theater. The board asked...
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
Farm and Dairy
Gallia County man charged for forest fires
COLUMBUS — A fire department administrator and former 911 dispatcher was charged federally with crimes related to at least 24 arson fires since spring 2022 in Wayne National Forest, according to a press released from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. James A. Bartels, 50,...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
Williamson Daily News
COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
