A smile comes to my face picturing these words. It’s almost like you can feel the rhythm of the beat as the hoop interlocks the loops of yarn watching Larry Salyers crochet. Larry Salyers is an elementary school teacher at Cannonsburg Elementary in Boyd County by day, but in his spare time, he has become Jolly Crochet Larry. For the last few years, Salyers has been using his talents with crocheting to give gifts to children at school to make Christmas extra special.

3 DAYS AGO