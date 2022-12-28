ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes

TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa ranks 2nd in US for highest home price increases since last year

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa ranked second behind Miami for US metropolitan areas that saw the highest home price increases year-over-year, according to new data from Standard & Poor. The data from October 2021 to October 2022 showed home prices in Tampa went up by 20.5%. "The last few years has...
TAMPA, FL
maketimetoseetheworld.com

15+ Fun Things to do in Tampa (Perfect for 1st Time Visitors!)

Our Ultimate Tampa Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money-saving tips, and the best things to do in Tampa Florida!. Tampa is a city located on the west coast of Florida. It’s home to beautiful beaches, exciting...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants to Relish a Delectable Meal

Tampa has some fascinating offerings with stunning landscapes, sandy beaches, and a host of fine dining & entertainment options. Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants: If you’re looking to indulge yourself in the best delicacies that Tampa has to offer, head Downtown. There has been a flurry of new restaurants & eateries, which make this place a foodie’s paradise.
TAMPA, FL
travellemming.com

29 Best Tampa Restaurants in 2023 (Where to Eat, By a Local)

If you’re looking for the best Tampa restaurants you’re in luck because Tampa has a very exciting food scene. There’s an entire spectrum of cuisines showcased here in the heart of Tampa Bay. I live in Tampa and I’ve spent the last couple of years on a...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa helicopter crash: Vacationer describes escape, unaware Bucs backup quarterback saved him

Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money. Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme. Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After...
SPRING HILL, FL

