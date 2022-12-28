Read full article on original website
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa teacher stuck in airport texts phone numbers on luggage to reunite travelers with missing bags
A Tampa teacher turned into a Christmas angel after helping holiday travelers reunite with their lost-luggage amid flight cancellations.
Bay News 9
More flight cancellations as travel chaos continues
TAMPA, Fla. — The Southwest Airlines counter is not as busy Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport. But that is mainly due to plenty of flights already showing canceled on the status board. What You Need To Know. Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue Wednesday, including at Tampa International Airport.
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Helicopter crash survivor lucky to be alive after water landing
A helicopter crash into waters just offshore of Davis Islands on Thursday has its four survivors thanking their lucky stars.
fox13news.com
Thousands of bags pile up in Tampa International Airport's baggage claim after Christmas weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - It's not just travelers who were stranded because of the winter storm that hit a good portion of the US. Thousands of bags have piled up at Tampa International Airport, waiting for their owners to claim them. The bags in the red section of TPA's baggage claim...
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
fox13news.com
Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes
TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
businessobserverfl.com
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride
The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
fox13news.com
'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022. FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023. For Tom Zanlow, he's...
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
Bucs player among rescuers who aided pilot, 3 passengers from downed helicopter
TAMPA, Fla. — Four people avoided injury when a helicopter crashed into the water Thursday afternoon near Davis Islands, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among those who helped rescue the pilot and three passengers, police said in a statement Friday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy
December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
