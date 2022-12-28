ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

More flight cancellations as travel chaos continues

TAMPA, Fla. — The Southwest Airlines counter is not as busy Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport. But that is mainly due to plenty of flights already showing canceled on the status board. What You Need To Know. Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue Wednesday, including at Tampa International Airport.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes

TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride

The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022. FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023. For Tom Zanlow, he's...
TAMPA, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy

December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

