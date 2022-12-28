Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treatment facility patient charged with assaulting staff
Dec. 28—ST. PETER — A treatment facility patient is accused of kicking and spitting on staff. Scott Tyler Dewald, 52, of Mankato, was charged with three felonies and four gross misdemeanors for assault in Nicollet County District Court. Dewald was in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St....
Men found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo identified
Two men found dead after an incident last week have been identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. Police are investigating the death of Tyler West, 26, of Pueblo, as a homicide. The death of Derek Reis, 38, of Wyoming, is being investigated as a suicide, said Capt. Dustin Taylor of Pueblo Police Department.
Georgia rapper among 5 men arrested in Clayton County Jail contraband investigation
Five men, including a Georgia rapper, have been arrested for their involvement in a criminal organization that dropped off contraband inside the fence of the Clayton County Jail, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Levon Allen’s office discovered the operation, which they said was delivering contraband to the...
