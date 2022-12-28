Read full article on original website
Dog dies after falling through ice on Malden River in Everett
Everett fire officials are warning of the dangers of attempting to walk on any local bodies of water, regardless of how frozen they may appear to be. A dog died Wednesday after falling through the ice into the frigid waters of the Malden River in Everett, fire officials confirmed. “Unfortunately,...
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.
Mayor Christenson Urges Malden Residents to Use Available Assistance for Energy and Heating Bills
Mayor Gary Christenson is encouraging residents to take advantage of available assistance programs to pay their home heat and electric bills this winter. Malden residents have seen their electricity bills increase 64% after National Grid raised rates in November, an average of an additional $100 per month per family. Average monthly gas bills will increase by 24%, for an average of an additional $47 per month.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Malden Fire Draws Attention to the Need for Home Safety
Malden Fire Chief William P. Sullivan and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said that last night’s three-alarm fire on John Street started with the unsafe use of an extension cord. Two Malden firefighters were hospitalized for injuries that were not life-threatening and nine people were displaced from the multifamily residence.
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that tore through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames...
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’
HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
Fire crews battling massive blaze at apartment building in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment building in Beverly. One woman was hospitalized with minor injuries from smoke inhalation, according to Fire Chief Peter O’Connor. Multiple surrounding agencies responded to the structure fire at the Folly...
Car goes up in flames at Hyde Park car wash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a car wash on Washington Street in Hyde Park on Wednesday night after a vehicle went up in flames. Officials said no one was inside the car at the time, so no one was injured, and there is no major damage to the business.
WATCH: Somerville highway signs falls onto I-93, hits car below
SOMERVILLE, Ma — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has released new video of the moment a highway sign above a major Boston highway came crashing down on a driving car below. According to Massachusetts State Police, a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Quincy woman was struck on December 16...
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week
There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
2 firefighters hospitalized, 9 displaced after fire in Malden
A raging house fire in Malden caused two firefighters to be sent to the hospital and nine people to be displaced Monday night. According to the Malden Fire Department, crews responded to the home on John Street shortly before 9:00 pm for the fire that started on the right side of the home and crept into the attic.
Boston firefighters rescue several residents after 3-story home goes up in flames
BOSTON — Boston firefighters scrambled to rescue several residents after a three-story home in the city went up in flames Monday. Crews responding to a report of a blaze at 74 Mora Street in Dorchester before 12 p.m. found flames on all three floors of a wood-frame home, according to the Boston Fire Department.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
