ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Dog dies after falling through ice on Malden River in Everett

Everett fire officials are warning of the dangers of attempting to walk on any local bodies of water, regardless of how frozen they may appear to be. A dog died Wednesday after falling through the ice into the frigid waters of the Malden River in Everett, fire officials confirmed. “Unfortunately,...
EVERETT, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Christenson Urges Malden Residents to Use Available Assistance for Energy and Heating Bills

Mayor Gary Christenson is encouraging residents to take advantage of available assistance programs to pay their home heat and electric bills this winter. Malden residents have seen their electricity bills increase 64% after National Grid raised rates in November, an average of an additional $100 per month per family. Average monthly gas bills will increase by 24%, for an average of an additional $47 per month.
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that tore through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames...
BEVERLY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’

HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
HUDSON, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames at Hyde Park car wash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a car wash on Washington Street in Hyde Park on Wednesday night after a vehicle went up in flames. Officials said no one was inside the car at the time, so no one was injured, and there is no major damage to the business.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week

There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable

A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
WAYLAND, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
WILMINGTON, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden (Official)

Malden, MA
213
Followers
460
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.

 https://www.cityofmalden.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy