Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Wizards’ true feelings on Kyle Kuzma amid trade rumblings
The Washington Wizards are the ultimate trade-bait team ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Every team is looking to see if they decide to tear it down. Kyle Kuzma is the main player everyone is looking at, as he is playing very well and is on a manageable contract.
FOX Sports
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Wizards vs. Magic, Who’s In? Who’s Out?
The Washington Wizards are back on the road after a two-game homestand
76ers vs. Pelicans: Joel Embiid’s Take on Tyrese Maxey’s Return
Joel Embiid discussed the potential return of Tyrese Maxey ahead of Friday's game against the Pelicans.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip as they head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series as we make a Lakers-Hawks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 112-98 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night....
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Wizards Defeat Suns 127-102
The Phoenix Suns weren't able to get their revenge on Wednesday night, as they fell to the Washington Wizards.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (groin) questionable Friday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (groin) is questionable for Friday against the Orlando Magic. Gibson has played a minor role for the Wizards this season, but in terms of fantasy relevance, an absence on Friday would free up more minutes for Daniel Gafford. numberFire's models currently project Gafford for 18.1...
Tyrese Maxey listed as probable to return for Sixers vs. Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday to continue their four-game road trip. They are 1-1 on the trip after a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, but they have a chance to bounce back in New Orleans while getting some help back. Tyrese...
Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Lakers-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
FOX Sports
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
Despite their erratic run, the Hawks head into this contest as favorites against a struggling Lakers side.
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
