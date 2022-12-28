Read full article on original website
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
Farm and Dairy
Gallia County man charged for forest fires
COLUMBUS — A fire department administrator and former 911 dispatcher was charged federally with crimes related to at least 24 arson fires since spring 2022 in Wayne National Forest, according to a press released from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. James A. Bartels, 50,...
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital
UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
West Virginia man charged with arson after setting fire to apartment in Ravenswood
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after police say he set a home on fire in Ravenswood on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call about threats being made at a residence on the 600 block of Sand St. They spoke with a man, 62-year-old David Boggess, who said […]
Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
iheart.com
Londonderry Drivers Injured in Crash with Vinton County Trash Truck
The Highway Patrol reports a three vehicle, serious injury crash with a trash truck in Vinton County from about 4:30 afternoon Wednesday. They say 29-year-old Damian Hunt of Londonderry had stopped a 2021 Freightliner waste collection truck on US50 in the vicinity of Allensville to collect trash. 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry was westbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when he failed to assure clear distance and struck the rear of the trash truck.
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
wktn.com
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
Bucyrus traffic stop turns into drug bust
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bucyrus turned into a drug bust, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported that at 4:05 p.m., it joined the Bucyrus Police Department in pulling over a vehicle on East Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Faustina Avenue. The driver, Aubrey […]
WTAP
UPDATE: Police have identified a person of interest in connection to missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming. Authorities have developed a person of interest who they feel has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen Fleming. This was done through the cooperation of owner and...
Ironton Tribune
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three-vehicle crash on Route 50 leaves one seriously injured
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 50 in Richland Township, Vinton County. Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at around 4:36 PM. According to the investigation, 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry, Ohio...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Former Piketon Officer Indicted for Theft in Office and Impersonation of a Officer
PIKE – Assistant Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Michael A. Davis reports that during the November 18 Grand Jury, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury involving:. Cassandra Meinert Waverly, Ohio Indictments for:. Theft in Office: R.C. 2921.41(A)(1) – Felony 5. Theft: R.C. 2913.02(A)(3) Misd...
