Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
2 Texas Casinos You Can Hit Up This New Year’s Eve!
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across. AND YES, you can hit one up just in time for New Year's Eve!
kjas.com
Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire
Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
1 injured, 2 juveniles killed in East Texas early morning crash
TYLER, Texas — According to theTrinity County Sheriffs Facebook page, two juveniles killed in a wreck early Christmas Eve morning. At 4:00 a.m. Officers, Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle crash on SH94 inside the city limits of Trinity. The vehicle was occupied by three...
East Texas News
Two killed in early morning crash
TRINITY — The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash on state Highway 94 in Trinity that occurred Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:06 a.m., a 1999 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on 94. Reports indicate the driver was traveling at a...
KLTV
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Navasota Examiner
Byrd responsible for southside shooting
Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota. At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.
Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police
The suspect wanted for shooting two law enforcement officers in Brazos County has been taken into custody, police said. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.
wtaw.com
Fifth Report Of Gunfire In Bryan In Seven Days Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges
Bryan police responding to their fifth report of gunfire in seven days leads to an arrest of a College Station man on charges of making a terroristic threat, violating a protection order twice in seven months, and possession of methamphetamine. According to the BPD arrest report, a citizen asked a...
KBTX.com
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely Closing
News of the location’s possible long-term shuttering has taken many area residents by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com and MadisonvilleMeteor.com.
wtaw.com
Christmas Weekend Arrests
Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
mocomotive.com
Conroe community mourns death of former furniture store owner Dianna Dushkin
The Conroe community is mourning the death of Dianna Dushkin, one of the city’s most well-respected businesswomen and furniture dealers. Dushkin, 91, died Monday surrounded by family. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-community-mourns-death-of-Dianna-Dushkin-17681666.php.
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Dec. 16, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
wtaw.com
Bryan Deputy City Marshal Arrests A Mother For Leaving Two Children Home Alone
A Bryan deputy marshal serving a warrant finds a four year old old walking around outside when the temperature was 45 degrees, wearing only a diaper, and crying. Then the deputy marshal sees the four year old and a two year old sibling come in and out of an unlocked home with no adult supervision.
Click2Houston.com
Copper thief shocks self while trying to cut through electrical wires at Tomball business, leaves ID behind while fleeing, investigators say
TOMBALL. Texas – A man who is accused of stealing copper and other items from a Tomball business dropped what he was doing and fled the scene after shocking himself while trying to cut through electrical wires, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Thomas...
Comments / 0