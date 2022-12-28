ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Ship loses power in sound on Christmas Eve

An ocean-going freighter lost power in the St. Simons Sound at around dusk on Christmas Eve, drifting briefly toward the Jekyll Island Pier at the island’s north end, Glynn County officials confirmed.

Before nightmares of a repeat of something akin to the Golden Ray shipwreck debacle could begin, the powerless car carrier was secured by a rapid response from a pair of local tugboats. The vessel Treasure was anchored through the night until power was restored and favorable tides were attained to get the ship on its way.

