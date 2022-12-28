Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Abandoned house catches fire for a third time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End....
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
WSAZ
Firefighters respond to accidental fire caused by heat lamp
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters headed out in bitter temperatures Wednesday morning after heavy smoke was seen coming from a home along Crestmont Drive in Huntington. As of 9:15 a.m., fire crews reported that flames were ‘under control.’. Three people were inside the home but were able to make...
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
Kentucky firefighter honored for 50 years of service
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Firefighters and a community in Boyd County, Kentucky are celebrating a milestone achievement for one of their own. Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Captain Bob Johnson has just reached 50 years of service. Johnson joined the Cannonsburg VFD in 1972, just one year after it was formed, and he’s been […]
WSAZ
Canoeing project in Portsmouth awarded Burners Without Borders micro-grant
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Collective Effervescence on the Ohio River project was one of 33 around the world selected to receive a prestigious micro-grant. The grant funding comes in the sum of $1,500 from the Burners Without Borders organization. Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne was happy to hear that the...
wchstv.com
Pipes damaged in freezing temperatures continue to cause issues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the crews at Al Marino's Inc. in Charleston who specialize in heating and plumbing it was a busy weekend responding to calls about pipes. Owner Jay Marino said it started Friday with calls about furnaces unable to keep up, then that turned to pipes freezing and busting and now with warmer temperatures, crews are responding to the water damage from the busts.
Huntington Cabell Wayne animal shelter crowded in freezing temperatures
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures below freezing, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter has had to make adjustments to the animals’ living arrangements. Workers had to bring animals who could typically stay outside, inside to keep them warm. When the temperature drops below 40 degrees, they say, none of the animals are able […]
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
iheart.com
Londonderry Drivers Injured in Crash with Vinton County Trash Truck
The Highway Patrol reports a three vehicle, serious injury crash with a trash truck in Vinton County from about 4:30 afternoon Wednesday. They say 29-year-old Damian Hunt of Londonderry had stopped a 2021 Freightliner waste collection truck on US50 in the vicinity of Allensville to collect trash. 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry was westbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when he failed to assure clear distance and struck the rear of the trash truck.
WSAZ
Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Union Ridge Road. Crews from Barboursville, Ohio River...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Making your whites even whiter
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WHITENING WHITES. This is an easy soak for your whites to turn them from dingy to sparkling white again. This is for white cotton and blends -- fabrics that can stand up to hot water. WASHER METHOD:. Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible...
wymt.com
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
WSAZ
Facing Hunger Food Bank sees brisk turnout after holiday weekend
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Officials at Facing Hunger Food Bank (FHFB) say the food insecurity in Lawrence County is double the national average. “That kind of statistic doesn’t take days off,” said Billy Edwards with FHFB. “We’re fighting a battle we feel like we can win with the community’s help, so we’re not going to take the days off.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three-vehicle crash on Route 50 leaves one seriously injured
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 50 in Richland Township, Vinton County. Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at around 4:36 PM. According to the investigation, 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry, Ohio...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Farm and Dairy
Gallia County man charged for forest fires
COLUMBUS — A fire department administrator and former 911 dispatcher was charged federally with crimes related to at least 24 arson fires since spring 2022 in Wayne National Forest, according to a press released from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. James A. Bartels, 50,...
