Freezing temperatures and flood waters combined into a nasty surprise as a handful of vehicles got trapped in a sea of ice in New Jersey. According to CBS 2 New York and Fox 5 New York, the scene in Edgewater is a result of storms that rolled in on Thursday and dumped a lot of rain. This caused the Hudson River to flood and fill some parts of the parking lot with up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of water. Shortly thereafter, temperatures dropped and encased the vehicles in ice.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO