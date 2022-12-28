Read full article on original website
Bomb cyclone update – at least 50 dead with bodies found frozen in cars as record-breaking monster storm batters US
AT least 50 people are feared to have been killed as a huge winter storm continues to pummel the United States. Thousands of Americans still remain without power and drivers have been found dead in their cars after being left stranded on snow-covered highways and interstates. Temperatures plunged to a...
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front
Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
Cars Trapped In Sea Of Ice Following Flood, Freezing Temps
Freezing temperatures and flood waters combined into a nasty surprise as a handful of vehicles got trapped in a sea of ice in New Jersey. According to CBS 2 New York and Fox 5 New York, the scene in Edgewater is a result of storms that rolled in on Thursday and dumped a lot of rain. This caused the Hudson River to flood and fill some parts of the parking lot with up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of water. Shortly thereafter, temperatures dropped and encased the vehicles in ice.
Verifying 5 claims about cold weather and homes
Should you use a ceiling fan in the winter? How about dripping your faucet? VERIFY gives you tips to prepare your home for extreme cold.
